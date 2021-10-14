 Skip to main content
Friday, Oct. 15

Mason City Motor Speedway Five Star Classic at North Iowa Events Center on Friday, Oct. 15

Mason City Motor Speedway races 09-15-2019 (84).jpg

The Mason City Motor Speedway is a 1/3-mile clay, oval track, racing USRA stock cars, USRA B-Mods, USRA hobby stocks, and outlaw mini mods. Pit gates open at 3 p.m. and grandstand gates open 4 p.m. Hot Laps start at 5:30 p.m. and racing will kick off at 6 p.m. Tickets for adults are $20, seniors (62+) is $15, juniors (12-16) is $15 and kids (11 & under) are.  Pit passes are $35 for adults and $25 for youth (6-10). Kids 5 and under are free. The Five Star Classic will also have a complete show Saturday, Oct. 16.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

