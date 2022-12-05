 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Mason City High School Winter Concert on Dec. 11

  • Updated
  • 0
Mason City High School choirs

Mason City High School choirs.

 Jaci Smith

The Mason City High School instrumental music department will present the concert and symphonic bands' Winter Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. 

The concert will be held the MCHS Performance Hall located in the FEMA room. According to a press release, the concert is a celebration of the instrumental music department's 96th year. 

Directors Sam Bills and Russ Kramer will lead the performance.  A bake sale will take place after the performance with proceeds going to the Instrumental Music Boosters. The concert is free and the public is invited to attend.  

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Amanda Kloots shares watching late husband in documentary brings her to tears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News