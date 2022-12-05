Mason City High School Winter Concert on Dec. 11

The Mason City High School instrumental music department will present the concert and symphonic bands' Winter Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
The concert will be held the MCHS Performance Hall located in the FEMA room. According to a press release, the concert is a celebration of the instrumental music department's 96th year.
Directors Sam Bills and Russ Kramer will lead the performance. A bake sale will take place after the performance with proceeds going to the Instrumental Music Boosters. The concert is free and the public is invited to attend.
