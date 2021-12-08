Mason City High School vocal winter concert to be held at NIACC on Dec. 14

Mason City High School Vocal Music Department is presenting its 95th annual winter concert on at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 14, at the NIACC auditorium.

The evening will feature more than 200 students performing a wide variety of seasonal, multicultural music, according to a press release.

The choirs are conducted by Joel Everist and Ethan Pruisman, and are accompanied by pianist Rachel Everist and percussionist Scott Bell.

The Inclusive Choir will kick off the night with seasonal classic "Sleigh Ride." The Mixed Chorus will perform "Seasons," "Christmas is a Feeling," and "This Little Light of Mine."

Varsity Choir will present a number of songs, including Meredith Willson's "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," followed up by a performance and processional by the Concert Choir.

The night will close with a collective performance of "Night of Silence."

The event is open to the public and free to attend.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

