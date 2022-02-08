Mason City High School Follies returns on Feb. 10

After a two-year absence, the Mason City High School Vocal Department announced on Tuesday the 74th annual edition of The MCHS Follies.

The performance will be at North Iowa Area Community College auditorium and is open to the general public. Performances will be on Thursday Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 13 at 1 p.m.

According to a press release, this year will be a salute to the music of Walt Disney Studios. There will be music for the entire family to enjoy and a range of genres.

The production will feature a wide variety of ensembles and performing acts including three different show choirs, two instrumental groups, dancers, vocalists and comedy skits. More than 150 students are involved in this year's showcase of area talent.

“We are excited to be back presenting Follies for the entire community. This experience is a wonderful educational opportunity for the students. Countless hours go into preparing this production, with rehearsals beginning in October. All of the acts involving small ensembles and solos are prepared, auditioned and staged by the students. Additionally, students run all of the technical aspects from creating the set to backstage crews working on lights, microphones, and scene changes in hundreds of technical cues,” said Director of Choral Activities Joel Everist in a statement. “Our students take great pride in continuing the tradition of excellence in the Follies, now open again for everyone.”

Ticket prices for general admission seating in advance are $8 for senior citizens and children below the age of 12 and cost for adults is $10. Tickets are available in advance from Mason City Hy-Vee Stores at customer service and the main office of MCHS. Purchasing in advance is encouraged.

