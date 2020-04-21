Mason City couple performs live on Facebook to help others during COVID-19 pandemic

When COVID-19 forced Betty and the Gents to cancel their shows this spring, they knew they had to do something.
Something with music, something uplifting and something to connect people to their community while social distancing.
So, they started “Live from the Quarantine: Tom and Betty’s Pajama Party,” a weekly Facebook live concert featuring Tom and Betsy Kirby, of Mason City, playing popular band songs, their favorites and audience requests from their in-home studio on Friday evenings after their sons go to bed.
“We love Mason City and we love being able to be a part of the music scene,” said Betsy Kirby, the band’s lead singer and bassist whose stage name is Betty. “It’s incredible and growing and a big part of the downtown and we just don’t want to lose touch with everyone. We want to keep the music going.”
Friday marks the couple’s sixth live concert from their home.
The concerts — sometimes themed — start around 8:15 p.m. on the Betty and the Gents Facebook page.
Last week’s live concert was MTV’s “Total Request Live”-themed, including requests like Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass,” Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places,” Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” and Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel,” and more than 1,200 people tuned in to watch it.
“It’s been really, really fun,” Betsy Kirby said.
But perhaps the most important part of their concerts is the fundraising.
Tom and Betsy Kirby, who are teachers with Mason City Schools, decided to donate their virtual tips via Venmo and PayPal to Mohawk Market, a school food pantry independently run by teachers and community volunteers, in Mason City.
Teachers Sasha Holstad and Tara Truex started Mohawk Market last year at Roosevelt Elementary to alleviate child hunger by providing food to children at school.
When the program started, it served 22 elementary children and their families, but now, amid COVID-19 and the resulting school closures, it’s serving more than 100 children and their families across the entire district.
Mohawk Market has turned into a grocery-delivery service, Truex said. Half of the children receive two-week food boxes one week, and the other half receive them the next week.
“The money need is a lot more, but we’ve been so lucky to have very generous people donate, like Betty and the Gents,” Truex said.
Mohawk Market has teamed up with Grace Evangelical Free Church for fundraising—no school district funds are used for the program.
Truex said the program will continue through the summer as long as it has the funding to do so because there’s certainly a need. Mohawk Market runs 100% on donations.
The Mohawk Market was the first thing Betsy and Tom Kirby thought of when they thought about donating their virtual tips to a cause.
It’s their way of being there for their students even though they aren’t physically in school, Betsy Kirby said.
“It’s an amazing program, and Tom and I are just so proud to be a part of it in a small way,” she said.
As long as there’s a need in the community, “Live from the Quarantine: Tom and Betty’s Pajama Party,” will continue, Betsy Kirby said.
The opportunities are endless for the show, including a children’s concert or one featuring worship music.
Betty and the Gents, a four-person band involving Betsy and Tom Kirby, Marty Garrett and Brett Schoneman, play more than a dozen shows a year, many of which take place in downtown Mason City.
Unfortunately, Garrett and Schoneman haven’t been able to perform live with the couple during the state public health emergency, but Betsy Kirby said they’re working on a way to make it work through a mobile app.
To watch the next “Live from Quarantine: Tom and Betty’s Pajama Party” concert, visit the Betty and the Gents Facebook page Friday evening.
For more information about Mohawk Market, visit its Facebook page. Donations can be made directly to the market at pushpay.com/g/gracemc.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
