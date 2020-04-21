Mason City couple performs live on Facebook to help others during COVID-19 pandemic

Truex said the program will continue through the summer as long as it has the funding to do so because there’s certainly a need. Mohawk Market runs 100% on donations.

The Mohawk Market was the first thing Betsy and Tom Kirby thought of when they thought about donating their virtual tips to a cause.

It’s their way of being there for their students even though they aren’t physically in school, Betsy Kirby said.

“It’s an amazing program, and Tom and I are just so proud to be a part of it in a small way,” she said.

As long as there’s a need in the community, “Live from the Quarantine: Tom and Betty’s Pajama Party,” will continue, Betsy Kirby said.

The opportunities are endless for the show, including a children’s concert or one featuring worship music.

Betty and the Gents, a four-person band involving Betsy and Tom Kirby, Marty Garrett and Brett Schoneman, play more than a dozen shows a year, many of which take place in downtown Mason City.

Unfortunately, Garrett and Schoneman haven’t been able to perform live with the couple during the state public health emergency, but Betsy Kirby said they’re working on a way to make it work through a mobile app.