Mason City Community Theatre sinks its teeth into 'Dracula'

Get into the Halloween spirit with Mason City Community Theatre's first show of the 2022-23 season.

"Dracula," based on Bram Stoker's novel and the play written by N.C. Floyd, delves into a tale of love and vampires. According to the play summary, Jonathan Harker is called from London to Transylvania by a mysterious count, but what horrors await there? The only thing for certain is that there will be blood.

"It's an old-timey story, but we could do pretty much whatever we want with it. We can take what's well known and flip it on its head," said Director Neil Moe.

The Mason City Community Theatre has taken its own approach with the story, particularly with Dracula being female in this production.

"There's been some added [details] like a pact with the devil and a little backstory on where Dracula gets her powers," said Moe. "It's kind of freeing to take something that is so well known and be able to add some new spice to it."

"She starts out with noble intentions, but of course absolute power corrupts absolutely," said Angelina Moe, who plays Dracula.

"Dracula" uses projections throughout the show to help create elaborate sets such as the inside of a cathedral, which makes the stage a bit more sparse in terms of on-stage props and blocking key for actors. Moe said much of the acting will be close to the audience.

"We have to use a certain part of the stage we can't use now because actors will throw shadows up on [the projection]," said Neil Moe.

The show has been rated PG-13 for some of the content, like language and implied intimacy. In addition, there is lots of blood.

"There's a point where I bite some people. Neil told me to just get in there and do it, and he wants blood all over the place," said Angelina Moe.

Angelina Moe enjoys playing villains, most recently playing the antagonist of "Arsenic and Old Lace." Playing Dracula required her to bring a new level of energy and enunciate with an accent. She said playing the part of a vampire fulfilled a high school dream.

"I was definitely the little goth girl in school. I wore black lipstick and black box dye. If 18-year-old me could see me right now, she'd be emotional," said Angelina Moe.

"Dracula" brings new faces to the stage and younger talent. Angelina Moe said it has been enjoyable for her to watch these actors grow during rehearsals.

Laurelei Moe, Angelina and Neil Moe's daughter, plays Marceline in "Dracula." The young actress has previous experience acting in a serious show, William Shakespeare's "Macbeth."

"I start out as a human, then I get bitten by my vampire mom then I become this," said Laurelei Moe while gesturing at her black dress costume. "She's kind of like Wednesday Adams."

With a well-known story and Halloween being less than two weeks away, Angelina Moe believes "Dracula" is a good way to get into a spooky mood.

"I think theatergoers are really going to enjoy it and find it refreshing, because it's not 'over the river and through the woods' but it's also not 'The Shining.' We found a nice middle ground," said Angelina Moe.

"Dracula" debuts on at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, and will run through Oct. 23 and Oct. 27 to Oct. 29. The Oct. 23 show will begin at 2 p.m. while the rest are at 7 p.m. Ticket prices are $16 for adults and $12 for students, which can be bought at www.mccommunitytheatre.com.

Audiences are encouraged to dress up for the costume contests during the Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 shows, with prizes given to audience favorites. For more information about the show or about the costume contest, call the box office at (641) 424-6424.