Mason City Civil War reenactments return this weekend
Mason City Civil War reenactments return this weekend

Civil War 23

The 26th Annual Civil War Reenactment at East Park in Mason City.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

All weekend long, area residents will be able to experience the life of an American Civil War soldier by taking in entertainment of the era as well as reenactments of battles that Iowa soldiers took part in. There are also medical demonstrations, a military dress ball, a treasure hunt and more. For more information and times, visit Mason City Civil War on Facebook.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

