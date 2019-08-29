In the early 1960s, members of the Mason City-based rock 'n' roll band the Ravons sipped beer with Johnny Cash backstage at the Terp Ballroom in Austin, Minnesota. Cash was nervous. The guys in the Ravons were nervous, too. But they said Cash's unease disappeared as soon as he strolled on stage with the Tennessee Three. Their nerves lingered a little longer when they opened for "The Man in Black."
A little more than five years earlier, then high school sophomores Russ Rippen, Doug Klindt and Norm Luker would jam together on their Sears-bought Silvertone guitars.
They didn't necessarily have any grand ambitions at the time. According to Luker, part of the original impetus to link up was just to perform at Mason City High School's Fall Follies.
This weekend, in the Iowa Great Lakes, their seriousness will be validated as the Ravons are inducted into the Iowa Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame some 60 years after they got going.
"I think it does feel like a validation," Rippen said. "It’s hard to say that before you do that. We’ve been there and done it. And we’ve met all these people. That doesn’t mean anything in a bar. They don’t believe you. But it’s quite an accomplishment to be recognized."
According to Rippen, they're all going to be there and can't wait for the moment.
Roger Schinagel, a regional consultant for The Iowa Rock 'n' Roll Music Association, had caught the Ravons at dances when he lived 18 miles south of Mason City down in Sheffield and had been pushing for them to be inducted for several years.
"They sure deserve it," Schinagel said.
Glory Days
Back when the band was practicing four or five nights a week on equipment bought from Carelton Stewart Music Co. where Luker worked. "Everything our band had came from that store," he said.
The Ravons excelled at covering the garage rock staples of the time. They could do some mean approximations of "Wooly Bully" by Sam the Sham and the Pharoahs and also knew how to nail the nasally bleating of the Trashmen's "Surfin' Bird," which Luker was saddled with. Once the guys had the temerity to cover Dion's "Ruby Baby" while opening for Dion. And he wasn't exactly thrilled about it.
"He didn't say good job or nothing," Rippen joked.
And that kind of capacity for covers kept them on a steady diet of regional bookings.
According to Rippen, they played at the Surf constantly and opened for the likes of Johnny Cash, the Everly Brothers, the Beach Boys and Conway Twitty. Sometimes at venues that aren't even around anymore like the Marcon Ballroom in Iowa Falls, Country Crossroads in Manly or a since defunct strip club in Mason City.
They did book a gig to trek out to Greeley, Colorado in 1964 but singer/guitarist Dave McLaughlin got drafted and that complicated things.
Still, in that year, the group managed to record original numbers that McLaughlin had written "Hey Little Girl" and "Can't Leave Your Baby" at a studio in Minneapolis. Denny Fuller, who joined as a guitarist and vocalist in 1963, said that the latter is one of his favorite uptempo numbers the Ravons would perform. Even now, it's with him.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
"They’re stuck in my head, we haven’t done them since the 60s," Fuller said.
As the decade wore on, the Ravons added originals like "I Tell My Heart" and "Runaround" to their repertoire and got sharper with their covers which broadened their bookings.
Fuller said they played plenty of homecoming dances and wedding gigs in spots such as Fort Dodge and Iowa Falls.
In the case of the Fort Dodge excursion, Fuller and one of his band mates needed a little extra help getting there.
"I drove a VW Beetle and we were going to Fort Dodge and it went to pot on me and they had to come back and get us two," he said.
After Iowa Falls, they were dealt a snowstorm and became stranded.
Once, when they were opening at the Surf, the Ravons had to do a major audible.
Luker said that an artist with a name that escapes him now had had some backing band problems.
"We were just supposed to be the opening band. When he got there, we found out his band quit on him the night before, so we had about 15 minutes to rehearse with him and think of some other songs that he and our band knew," Luker remembered.
But that's about as bad as it got. There weren't any bitter splits where someone quit during the middle of a tour. Rippen took a job at KRIB Radio in Mason City but the move was plenty amicable. He had recently gotten married and needed something with more stability than weekend music work could provide. Later on he got hired to help manage the Surf.
When they brought on Bob Willits as a replacement drummer he played with them for more than a decade. In his time, as the only one who could actually read music, he played the percussive showcase "Wipeout" enough that he said he could wake up in the middle of the night and have no problems playing it.
"I think, when you get into music at that age, it’s a thing that stay with you all your life," Rippen said. "It’s definitely worth doing. I’m glad I did it. I don’t have any regrets. It was a good thing. Nowadays if you tried to duplicate that, I don’t think you could do that."
Fuller thinks about how hard some of that work was as he braces for the induction.
"We were gone a lot of weekends. A lot of practice sessions. You name it," he said. "My family’s all excited about this. I guess this is long overdue and we’re happy that we’ve gotten in here. And three of still play and we’re gonna play at the event up there."
The 2019 Hall of Fame induction weekend kick-starts on August 30 with a reunion band. Saturday, August 31, features a bevy of events starting at 10 a.m. Then Sunday, September 1, inductions start at 2 p.m.
WDP Fri 30
WDP Fri 31
WDP Fri
WDP Fri
WDP Fri
WDP Fri
WDP Fri
WDP Fri
WDP Fri 1
WDP Fri 2
WDP Fri 3
WDP Fri 4
WDP Fri 5
WDP Fri 6
WDP Fri 7
WDP Fri 8
WDP Fri 9
WDP Fri 10
WDP Fri 11
WDP Fri 12
WDP Fri 13
WDP Fri 14
WDP Fri 15
WDP Fri 16
WDP Fri 17
WDP Fri 18
WDP Fri 19
WDP Fri 20
WDP Fri 21
WDP Fri 22
WDP Fri 23
WDP Fri 24
WDP Fri 25
WDP Thurs 1
WDP Thurs 2
WDP Thurs 3
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Wed
WDP Thurs 4
WDP Thurs 5
WDP Thurs 6
WDP Thurs 7
WDP Thurs 8
WDP Thurs 9
WDP Thurs 10
WDP Thurs 11
WDP Thurs 12
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.