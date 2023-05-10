As Mason City Arena announces its 2023 summer events, it marks the opportunity for North Iowans and others to make the most of what the arena has to offer.

June 17: Justin Moore, country music singer and songwriter. His current album is Stray Dog. Moore has spent a decade building his fanbase which loves his traditional country sound. Tickets are $54 for general admission. Show time is 7 p.m.

July 29: Friends of Bob and Tom Comedy Tour featuring comedians Pat Godwin's high-energy musical comedy and Jeff Oskay's "Failed to Mention" current news-based jokes. Starts at 7 p.m.

August 6: Crowder, a contemporary Christian rocker with special guest star Hulvey, a Christian rap artist. Crowder's new album is "Milk and Honey Deluxe." Hulvey's single "Altar" dropped May 4. Both artists bring worship into a new era with their modern take on praise music. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Group pricing is not available for this show, so please order your tickets early in order to sit together. Show time is 7 p.m.

Other summer events include:

May 17: Rise and Shine Relay trike race with United Way North Central Iowa at 8 a.m.

May 21: Mason City High School Riverhawk Commencement Ceremony at 2 p.m.

June 27-30: Cheerleading Camp with Parks and Recreation

July 11-13: 2023 Little Chefs Camp with Parks and Recreation

July 15: North Iowa Fights MMA 16 (Time to be announced.)

July 18-20: 2023 Volleyball Camp with Parks and Recreation

Aug. 1: National Night Out - This national event is an annual community building event designed to foster relationships between neighbors, community members and law enforcement. It will feature a resource fair from local social services and other organizations. (Time to be announced.)

Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday, May 12 at masoncityarena.com. To purchase click the tickets tab.