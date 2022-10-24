'Mamma Mia' boogies into Clear Lake on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5

Take a chance and see Clear Lake High School perform "Mamma Mia" next week.

"Mamma Mia" follows the story of Donna, a hotel owner in the Greek islands, and her daughter Sophie, who is soon-to-be married. While Donna has her hands full preparing for the wedding, Sophie secretly invites three men from her mother's past. Sophie hopes by getting to know them, she can figure out who her father is and they can walk her down the aisle.

The musical features songs from iconic Swedish pop group ABBA. Audiences will hear popular tunes in the show like "Take a Chance on Me," "Super Trouper," and many more.

Director Morgan Gallagher and Vocal Director Jason Heitland chose the show to have audiences falling in love with theatre again.

"We wanted to kind of make a statement by choosing something super popular," said Gallagher. "We want more people to come and we want to grow the program."

Both Gallagher and Heitland said students immediately wanted to audition because of how popular "Mamma Mia" is, with around 70 kids auditioning for the show, according to Gallagher.

"They've known the music. They've seen the movie and it's a big musical-theatre hit. A lot of kids knew it ahead of time, so they were really excited to be a part of it," said Heitland.

Putting on a production has its own set of challenges, and with "Mamma Mia," one challenge was the number of different pieces actors had to memorize. Some actors were taking up lead roles while also getting their first-time exposure to theatre. Gallagher said everyone involved has put in the time to memorize all the lines, blocking, music, and dancing.

"Almost every song has a chorus back up to it. It might not be on stage, but you'll hear them singing because they're miked up backstage and singing along," said Heitland. "That's the biggest thing with this one, there was so much choral music to learn."

Mikayla Reimann, who plays Donna, feels like there has been an "extreme growth" in the performing arts departments because of "Mamma Mia." She added it has been fun seeing the "non-theatre" kids take part in the production.

"A lot of my friends were unsure about the musical. They felt like they wouldn't be able to do it very well and they wouldn't be able to do it very well," said Clarke Beard, who plays Sam Carmichael. "Once we started practicing, I could start to see them grow into it."

Reimann and Beard worked on finding a middle ground when playing their lead roles, making sure they weren't going overboard with the characters' personalities

"Donna is very peppy. She has that show singer in her but she's also extremely stressed. So you have to find that balance between," said Reimann.

"Sam is awkward but confident at the same time, and it's hard to mix those two without it going very wrong," said Beard.

"Mamma Mia" will be performed at E.B. Stillman Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Friday Nov. 4 and Saturday Nov. 5. People can get their tickets by going to www.clearlakeschools.org.

"If you're unsure about checking out 'Mamma Mia,' just take a chance and you won't be disappointed," Beard said.

Gallagher and Heitland hope the cast and crew hold on to all the memories and friendships they have made by being a part of "Mamma Mia." Gallagher added she hopes the seniors soak it all in before taking a final bow.

"I hope they take away that being a part of theatre, it's a family," said Gallagher.