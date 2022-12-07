 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MacNider: Off the Clock at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City on Dec. 9

MacNider Art Museum

The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum in Mason City is partially funded by the city as well as fundraisers, memberships, grants, sponsorships, gift shop purchases and art commissions. 

Join others for a Holiday MacNider: Off the Clock on Friday, Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum. MacNider: Off the Clock is a free event and open to the public. Complimentary wine and appetizers are available throughout the event, in addition to live music from Sam Crosser. Visitors can mingle with friends and coworkers as they explore the galleries and enjoy the festive atmosphere of the MacNider.

