MacNider: Off the Clock at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City on Dec. 9

Join others for a Holiday MacNider: Off the Clock on Friday, Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum. MacNider: Off the Clock is a free event and open to the public. Complimentary wine and appetizers are available throughout the event, in addition to live music from Sam Crosser. Visitors can mingle with friends and coworkers as they explore the galleries and enjoy the festive atmosphere of the MacNider.
