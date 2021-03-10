MacNider Art Museum auctions items donated by Ralph Preuss estate

The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum in Mason City is auctioning off hundreds of art pieces from the estate of Ralph Preuss.

The museum received hundreds of two-dimensional décor and art items collected by Preuss, 92, of Mason City, after his death in 2019, and volunteers and staff catalogued, evaluated and photographed each item.

The museum will accession several pieces of museum–quality artwork into its permanent collection at its March Board of Trustees meeting, but it’s unable to retain the remaining items.

Nearly 370 items will be sold in a public online auction.

The auction will take place from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at https://www.32auctions.com/macniderauction.

The proceeds of the sale will be used to purchase a suitable museum-quality work of art in Preuss’s memory.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The items will be available for public viewing during regular business hours by appointment; however, no items may be bid on in person.

Museum staff will contact winners starting March 23 to arrange payment. Items must be picked up during museum hours on March 23-27.