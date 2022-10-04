MacNider Art Museum announces the return of Artoberfest

MacNider Art Museum has announced the return of Artoberfest this year.

The 21 and older event will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. Tickets are $50 and are for sale on the museum's website and at Moorman Clothiers, Hy-Vee East, Hy-Vee West, and at the museum.

The fundraiser will feature a variety of brews from all over the Midwest and an assortment of food. Guests will receive two drink tickets with more available for purchase at the event. Enjoy live music by the Hats as you enjoy a drink.

More than 80 silent auction items have been donated from local businesses and artists. The live auction will return this year, which includes dinners, artwork, and one-of-a-kind experiences.

This is an excellent opportunity for community members to support the MacNider Art Museum in a fun way. If individuals are interested in volunteering or donating please call (641) 421-3666.

The museum will be closed Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 for Artoberfest preparation and cleanup.