MacNider Art Museum acquires artwork in memory of longtime volunteer, supporter

The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum has purchased a painting by American artist William Gropper in memory of longtime museum volunteer and supporter Terry MacGregor.

The painting, “Night Club,” was purchased with funds donated by MacGregor’s family in her honor. She died in 2020.

MacGregor was a lifelong supporter of the MacNider Art Museum. She was active in a number of the museum’s programs, and she was a founding member of the Foreign Film series that eventually found a home at the museum.

An avid photographer, MacGregor often submitted and exhibited photographs at the museum’s Cerro Gordo Photo Show.

“It is wonderful that we are able to honor her memory with such an important piece,” said Edith Blanchard. MacNider Art Museum director. “Terry was such an important person to our museum. We are delighted the family had chosen to remember her in this way.”

Gropper, who was born in New York City in 1897, began painting in 1921. He took classes at the National Academy of Design and the New York School of Applied Arts, and after studying painting with artists, like Robert Henri and George Bellows, he joined the New York Tribune as a cartoonist.