MacNider Art Museum acquires artwork in memory of longtime volunteer, supporter

The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum has purchased a painting by American artist William Gropper in memory of longtime museum volunteer and supporter Terry MacGregor.
The painting, “Night Club,” was purchased with funds donated by MacGregor’s family in her honor. She died in 2020.
MacGregor was a lifelong supporter of the MacNider Art Museum. She was active in a number of the museum’s programs, and she was a founding member of the Foreign Film series that eventually found a home at the museum.
An avid photographer, MacGregor often submitted and exhibited photographs at the museum’s Cerro Gordo Photo Show.
“It is wonderful that we are able to honor her memory with such an important piece,” said Edith Blanchard. MacNider Art Museum director. “Terry was such an important person to our museum. We are delighted the family had chosen to remember her in this way.”
Gropper, who was born in New York City in 1897, began painting in 1921. He took classes at the National Academy of Design and the New York School of Applied Arts, and after studying painting with artists, like Robert Henri and George Bellows, he joined the New York Tribune as a cartoonist.
His cartoons and illustrations appeared in the New York Post, Vanity Fair and Morgen Freiheit.
Shaped by his childhood in poverty, he followed the style of his mentors Henri and Bellows and chose to paint images of the common person. As an artist, he sought to bring awareness to social ills in American society. As he continued his career, his technique became more abstract and his subject matter, like “Night Club,” often gave commentary on his views of upper class elites.
The painting may be viewed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the museum, 303 Second St. SE, in Mason City. There is no admission fee.
For more information about the MacNider Art Museum’s exhibits, programs and events, call 641-421-3666 or visit www.macniderart.org or its Facebook page.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.