Looking forward: Entertainment coming to North Iowa in 2020

There will be no shortage of entertainment for North Iowans in 2020.

That’s thanks to the Surf Ballroom & Museum, North Iowa Area Community College and other local venues as well as two new music festivals.

NIACC’s Performing Arts and Leadership Series will open the new year with Sammy Miller and The Congregation, a band that plays joyful jazz, on Jan. 17. The group’s two-day residency will include workshops with high school musicians during the college’s Jazz Festival.

Then, standup comedians Pete Lee, Keith Alberstadt and Andy Hendrickson, will join forces for “The Good Humor Men 2,” on Jan. 25, and “Finding Neverland,” a Broadway musical about one of the world’s most beloved characters, Peter Pan, is on Feb. 15.

The 2019-2020 series will continue with more live music, theatrical productions and author visits through May, which is when the lineup for the 2020-2021 series will be announced.

The Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake also has a variety of entertainment slated for next year.