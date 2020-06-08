Longtime Clear Lake car show canceled this summer

Hundreds of automobiles will not line the streets of downtown Clear Lake for the Show and Shine Car Show this summer.
Members of the Clear Lake Auto Social Society, also known as C.L.A.S.S., voted Sunday evening to cancel its car show on Aug. 8 due to COVID-19-related concerns, but the fate of its car cruise has yet to be determined.
For the past 35 years, C.L.A.S.S. has hosted a two-day event featuring a car cruise and a car show containing hundreds of automobiles from North Iowa and throughout the Midwest.
“The cruise has been put on hold to see how the virus responds in our communities,” said Jeff Whitehurst, C.L.A.S.S. president. “If things continue to go well, there’s a chance we will have it but it will have to be at a reduced scale.”
The decision came a week after C.L.A.S.S., a car club containing about 60 members, originally voted to move forward with the two-day event as long as city officials supported it, but they had some concerns, Whitehurst said.
Because the event attracts hundreds from around the Midwest, including areas experiencing more COVID-19 cases than North Iowa, the organizers felt that they should take additional precautions to reduce the virus’ spread in their community, he said.
“We felt like we should do this for our community,” Whitehurst said.
The car show is among several popular summer events in North Iowa that have been canceled due to COVID-19. Others include Bicycle, Blues and BBQ, Fourth of July Celebration, both in Clear Lake, as well as the North Iowa Fair in Mason City.
Whitehurst said C.L.A.S.S. appreciates the community support of the car club and its annual event over the years, and it looks forward to returning in 2021 “bigger and better than ever.”
In fact, he said, the club is already discussing details related to next year’s event, he said.
“We will be back,” Whitehurst said.
