Lime Creek Nature Center to host waterfowl outing

Are you curious about migrating water birds? Now's your chance to observe them locally.

Lime Creek Nature Center will soon host a guided waterfowl observation outing.

The event will be held Saturday, March 27, from 8 a.m. to noon and will start at Lime Creek Nature Center.

From there, participants will head to local wetlands in Cerro Gordo County to look for migrating ducks, geese and other water birds.

Leading the excursion will be Kelly McKay, an ornithologist with the BioEco Research and Monitoring Center.

All levels of birding expertise, or lack thereof, are welcome to attend, and binoculars are spotting scopes will be provided for those who need them.

Those who attend are reminded to dress for the weather conditions.

Registration is required to participate, and slots will be limited as a COVID-19 precaution. Social distancing will be practiced.

To register for the event, call 641-423-5309.

Funding for the waterfowl outing was provided by the Resource Enhancement and Protection — Conservation Education Program (REAP — CEP).

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.