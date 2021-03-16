 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lime Creek Nature Center to host waterfowl outing
0 comments
alert

Lime Creek Nature Center to host waterfowl outing

{{featured_button_text}}
Waterfowl migration

Migrating  waterfowl make a splash throughout North Iowa.

Are you curious about migrating water birds? Now's your chance to observe them locally.

Lime Creek Nature Center will soon host a guided waterfowl observation outing. 

The event will be held Saturday, March 27, from 8 a.m. to noon and will start at Lime Creek Nature Center. 

From there, participants will head to local wetlands in Cerro Gordo County to look for migrating ducks, geese and other water birds.

Leading the excursion will be Kelly McKay, an ornithologist with the BioEco Research and Monitoring Center. 

Lime Creek Nature Center weblogo

All levels of birding expertise, or lack thereof, are welcome to attend, and binoculars are spotting scopes will be provided for those who need them.

Those who attend are reminded to dress for the weather conditions.

Registration is required to participate, and slots will be limited as a COVID-19 precaution. Social distancing will be practiced.

To register for the event, call 641-423-5309.

Funding for the waterfowl outing was provided by the Resource Enhancement and Protection — Conservation Education Program (REAP — CEP).

Migrating swans returning to Iowa

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Elliot Page Reflects on His Gender Identity Journey

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News