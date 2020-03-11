Lime Creek Nature Center hosts open house for renovation project

The Lime Creek Nature Center is celebrating the completion of its exhibit renovation project with a public open house.
The open house will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at the nature center, which is located at 3501 Lime Creek Road, in Mason City.
The $386,000 renovation project, including new exhibits, animal displays, a geology kiosk and artifacts, was completed in late November.
The project was funded by grants and charitable gifts, along with volunteer planning and labor efforts.
In addition to the new displays, interactive learning stations were installed, including a darkened “nocturnal room,” as part of the project.
Some of the staple features of the center remained in place, however, such as the animal- and bird-watching atrium, live bee encasement, live reptile and fish habitats and the fireplace nook.
The open house will feature a short ceremony recognizing the project’s donors at 1:30 p.m.
There will also be a slideshow of the installation process, a display of photos taken by the late Maxine Sanberg and a discounted sale of various gift shop items.
Snacks, a selfie station and prize drawings as well as a children’s scavenger hunt and other activities will also be available.
In recent years, other improvements to the grounds like adding a paved parking lot, gravel equestrian lot, and Smart Trail signs along the vast trail system were completed at Lime Creek Nature center.
The signs are marked with a QR code, which can be scanned using a cell phone app. Once scanned, a short lesson about native wildlife, timber and plants is displayed, providing visitors information about their surroundings.
Lime Creek Nature Center is open to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
There is no charge to attend the open house, but individuals are encouraged to call 641-423-5309 to register.
Lime Creek Nature Center improvements 1
Lime Creek Nature Center improvements 2
Lime Creek Nature Center improvements 3
Lime Creek Nature Center improvements 4
Lime Creek Nature Center improvements 5
Lime Creek Nature Center improvements 6
Lime Creek Nature Center improvements 7
Lime Creek Nature Center improvements 8
Turtle at Lime Creek
Salamander at Lime Creek
Snake at Lime Creek
Fish at Lime Creek
Woodpecker at Lime Creek
Lime Creek Nature Center Smart Trail (1).jpg
Lime Creek Nature Center Smart Trail (2).jpg
Lime Creek Nature Center Smart Trail (3).jpg
Lime Creek Nature Center Smart Trail (4).jpg
Lime Creek Nature Center Smart Trail (5).jpg
Lisa's adventures at Lime Creek Nature Center
