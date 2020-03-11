Lime Creek Nature Center hosts open house for renovation project

The Lime Creek Nature Center is celebrating the completion of its exhibit renovation project with a public open house.

The open house will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at the nature center, which is located at 3501 Lime Creek Road, in Mason City.

The $386,000 renovation project, including new exhibits, animal displays, a geology kiosk and artifacts, was completed in late November.

The project was funded by grants and charitable gifts, along with volunteer planning and labor efforts.

In addition to the new displays, interactive learning stations were installed, including a darkened “nocturnal room,” as part of the project.

Some of the staple features of the center remained in place, however, such as the animal- and bird-watching atrium, live bee encasement, live reptile and fish habitats and the fireplace nook.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The open house will feature a short ceremony recognizing the project’s donors at 1:30 p.m.

There will also be a slideshow of the installation process, a display of photos taken by the late Maxine Sanberg and a discounted sale of various gift shop items.