Lime Creek Nature Center, CG Conservation Board offering youth summer camps

The Lime Creek Nature Center and Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board are offering a wealth of summer camps for young outdoors enthusiasts.

Registration is required for all camps and space will be limited. To register or receive more information, call 641-423-5309.

Those Amazing Animals: Intended for young people entering grades 3-4, participants will learn about Iowa's different animal groups with a variety of hands-on activities. The cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. The camp runs June 28 to July 2 from 9-11:30 a.m.

Outdoor Adventures: Youth entering grades 5-6 will learn a variety of outdoor skills, like canoeing, fishing, archery, air rifles, edible plants, navigation and survival skills. Cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. The camp runs July 12-16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Canoeing and Fishing Adventures: Youth entering grades 7-8 can learn canoeing and fishing skills and enjoy a float along the Winnebago River. Cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. The camp runs July 21-22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tiny Tot Nature Camp: Participants ages 4-6 can learn about Iowa's habitats. Cost is $20 and the camp runs Aug. 3-5 from 9-10:15 a.m.

Insectigations: Participants ages 7-8 can learn all about insects. Cost is $20 and the camp runs Aug. 3-5 from 10:45 a.m. to noon.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

