Less Traveled: A Journey from Pine to Palm at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City on Nov. 12

Join Visit Mason City and the Jefferson Highway Association for a free showing of “Less Traveled: A Journey from Pine to Palm.” This documentary follows Josiah Laubenstein and Darrell Johnston of Highway Walkers Media on their 2,200+ mile journey along the historic Jefferson Highway, from Winnipeg Canada to New Orleans. Focusing on the history, humor, and adventure of the road, this is a community-oriented film about a piece of history worth remembering. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the film will begin at 1:30 p.m. There will be a Q&A session afterward. All ages are welcome to attend.