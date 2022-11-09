 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Less Traveled: A Journey from Pine to Palm at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City on Nov. 12

MacNider Art Museum

The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum in Mason City is partially funded by the city as well as fundraisers, memberships, grants, sponsorships, gift shop purchases and art commissions. 

Join Visit Mason City and the Jefferson Highway Association for a free showing of “Less Traveled: A Journey from Pine to Palm.” This documentary follows Josiah Laubenstein and Darrell Johnston of Highway Walkers Media on their 2,200+ mile journey along the historic Jefferson Highway, from Winnipeg Canada to New Orleans. Focusing on the history, humor, and adventure of the road, this is a community-oriented film about a piece of history worth remembering. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the film will begin at 1:30 p.m. There will be a Q&A session afterward. All ages are welcome to attend.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette.

