North Iowa musicians have another creative outlet in the Songwriter's Workshop.

On the second and fourth Sundays of each month, Mellissa Evans hosts the workshop, which is open to all skill levels, at her bar, Brix Wine and Whiskey, 107 S. Delaware. From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., the cozy bar becomes a place of imagination and inventiveness.

"Mason City has a really strong music scene. We're so lucky to have Brix, Lorados and the two breweries. There's almost always a show at one on weekends," said Matt Root. Root drums for The Mercury 3 among other bands.

Since March, the Songwriter's Workshop has been welcoming musicians of all skill levels to buff up on music theory and lyric writing. Gatherings have been held monthly so far, but in the future, there will be one theory and one lyric session per month.

Each session is led by a different musician. This month, Besty Kirby brought not just her musical stylings, but her elementary-education approach to the workshop. Attendees worked through a few songwriting exercises, eventually collaborating on a song.

Kirby describes different approaches to songwriting. "It can be musically idea-driven or it can be lyrically driven," she said.

Scott Shaw is a local music artist who has a preference for storytelling songs. "I taught myself to play guitar about five years ago. I lean toward the country songs. I like the way they take you on a journey."

There were 14 attendees this Sunday, all with different stories to tell. Kristi Neidlinger is a performer and songwriter who took an emotional approach to Kirby's exercises. "I'm channeling some of my teenage angst," she said.

Abigail Smith is a classical guitarist who is excited to move to Leipzig, Germany in just a couple weeks. "I went to Vienna last year. Right now, the music I'm writing is for my book," she said. Smith is an author as well as a performer and has multiple books available on Amazon.

Kirby was joined by her husband Tom. The couple are both teachers in the Mason City Community School District. Marty Garrett also teaches at Pinecrest Center and the three perform together as Betty and the Gents. Each artist is involved in multiple projects, including church worship.

Betsy is half of the duo Juni+Betty with Joan Estlund, a longtime North Iowa favorite. Estlund led May's songwriting workshop. The pair perform all over the area including July 14's upcoming Friday Night Live concert.

The attending artists all have different different backgrounds, skill levels and preferred style of playing, but together they become a kind of magic band. One that reacts and interprets each musicians contribution.

To be an observer of the group is to see the gears in motion. Fingers flutter lightly across fret boards as players find their places. Chords are strummed aimlessly, but intentionally with the hopes that a song will come walking right out of the guitar.

While most players had guitars on hand, it's a matter of portability over preference. The composers themselves have diverse talents on multiple instruments and often play in a variety of bands and solo endeavors.

Stef Penfield is karaoke host for the All Vets Center and the Willow Run Lounge, both in Mason City. His interest in songwriting is simply an extension of his interest in music all together. "Musically, there is a lot going on in town. There are always bands to see and if you want to perform on your own, there's always karaoke," he said.

Over and over, participants echoed the same theme. Mason City is bustling with live music at both familiar and new venues. Root and bandmate Dan True have a Facebook page called The Mason City Music Company.

"It's a way for all of us to connect. We can go to shows, book with people who joined. We're making it a resource, but it'll grow into it's own thing," True said.

Evans is pleased with how many folks the workshop has attracted. "There's a LOT of great musicians and bands around. People drive from all over North Iowa to join us. One of the great things about this business is that it's really built on relationships and who you know. We're all getting to know each other."