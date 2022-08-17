 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kensett 150th Sesquicentenial Celebration on Aug. 19

Iowa stormy weather - Kensett

A storm system moves in near rural Kensett.

Celebrate 150 years of Kensett. Bad Habits Band will be playing Friday night along with food vendors and beer garden. Saturday's events will include a car show, history presentation at library, the museum will be open, and bingo. There will also be lunch at the park and children's activities. The Band Stone Grove will also be playing. On Sunday, there will have a church service at the park with a parade wrapping up a fun-filled weekend. For more information about where to find certain celebration activities, go to the "Kensett 150th Sesquicentenial Celebration" Facebook event page.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

