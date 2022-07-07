Kayak and canoe park opens in Mason City

North Iowa residents might want to paddle over to the community's new recreation feature.

The City of Mason City had an official ribbon cutting and dedication of the new kayak-canoe-fishing park on Thursday. The park is located on the Winnebago River, just south of 12th Street Northeast.

"This is one of the oldest and most beautiful sites in Mason City. Today being renewed as the newest canoe, kayak, and fishing park in River City," said Mayor Bill Schickel.

The park features two portage ramps, a paved trail connecting to existing pedestrian and bike trails, and a parking area. A "fish ladder" is part of the park's design to provide a detour route for fish migration according to a press release. In addition, kayakers and canoers can enjoy the wave feature on their aquatic journey.

Schickel thanked community members and leaders that were involved in completing the project. Attendees at the ribbon cutting were able to see a demonstration of the new kayak and canoe launch.

In a previous interview the the Globe Gazette about the project, Iowa DNR fisheries biologist Scott Grummer said that recreationally, all of the mitigation work will mean that kayakers won't have to get out for stretches and portage their vessels.

The kayak-canoe-fishing park is part of a two-fold project with the dam. According to Mason City Operations and Maintenance Manager Bill Stangler in January, one goal was to make the river safer and he second goal was to make that part of the Winnebago River usable for recreational activities.

"Outdoor recreation is a huge industry and it helps generate more than $100 million in tourism here every year and we're just getting started," said Schickel.

The kayak-canoe-fishing park is Mason City's second dam improvement project on the Winnebago according to a press release. There is also a third project on a dam located in East Park.

Other trail improvements are in the planning stages or underway include the downtown River Walk, the high Line Trail on an abandoned north-south railroad right of way, and mountain biking trails near the Lime Creek Nature Center says the release.

"John McMillin and our founders, they had a dream that this community founded on the Winnebago River that we love so much would be a shining example of the very best that the community has to offer. Thank you for making that dream," said Schickel.