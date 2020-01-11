Julliard-trained musicians bringing joyful jazz to Mason City show

Upon completing his master’s degree at The Julliard School, he formed his ensemble, The Congregation, comprising other conservatory-trained musicians Sam Crittenden, trombone; Ben Flocks, tenor sax; Miller’s sister Molly Miller on guitar; Alphonso Horne, trumpet; Corbin Jones, bass and tuba; and David Linard, piano.

The band, described as a mashup of Ben Folds and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, has played nonstop around the world since 2014.

Select highlights include performances at Umbria Jazz Festival, Monterey Jazz Festival, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The White House, The Kennedy Center, Prokofiev Concert Hall in Russia, and the Newport Jazz Festival where the group received a standing ovation.

While independently the band members have performed and recorded with notable artists, like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Wynton Marsalis, Jason Mraz, Queen Latifah, and Iron and Wine at venues including the White House, Lincoln Center, and the Hollywood Bowl, they have opted to stick together to spread joy throughout the world.

“It’s our job and responsibility to remind people how much fun we can have here on earth,” he said.

Their live show has grown to be something of a mix between a comedy troupe and a dazzling rock band that plays reimagined jazz.