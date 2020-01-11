Julliard-trained musicians bringing joyful jazz to Mason City show

Joyful jazz is coming to North Iowa.
That’s thanks to Sammy Miller and The Congregation, a seven-piece band from New York City.
The group, presented by First Citizens Bank, will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, at the North Iowa Community Auditorium, 500 College Drive, in Mason City as part of NIACC’s 2019-2020 Performing Arts and Leadership Series.
“There’s a lot of music, comedy and theatrical elements,” Miller said. “It’s unlike anything anyone has seen. It’s real handmade.”
Miller, a Los Angeles native and Grammy Award-nominated drummer, has become known for making music that feels good as a percussionist, vocalist, and bandleader.
Upon completing his master’s degree at The Julliard School, he formed his ensemble, The Congregation, comprising other conservatory-trained musicians Sam Crittenden, trombone; Ben Flocks, tenor sax; Miller’s sister Molly Miller on guitar; Alphonso Horne, trumpet; Corbin Jones, bass and tuba; and David Linard, piano.
The band, described as a mashup of Ben Folds and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, has played nonstop around the world since 2014.
Select highlights include performances at Umbria Jazz Festival, Monterey Jazz Festival, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The White House, The Kennedy Center, Prokofiev Concert Hall in Russia, and the Newport Jazz Festival where the group received a standing ovation.
While independently the band members have performed and recorded with notable artists, like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Wynton Marsalis, Jason Mraz, Queen Latifah, and Iron and Wine at venues including the White House, Lincoln Center, and the Hollywood Bowl, they have opted to stick together to spread joy throughout the world.
“It’s our job and responsibility to remind people how much fun we can have here on earth,” he said.
Their live show has grown to be something of a mix between a comedy troupe and a dazzling rock band that plays reimagined jazz.
“The band got its start where people didn’t seek jazz, so the show is designed as a gateway for people who never thought they’d like jazz or maybe want something a little different,” Miller said.
The show’s energy and sound will be captured for the first time in Sammy Miller and The Congregation’s debut album “Leaving Egypt” that will be released next month.
During Sammy Miller and The Congregation’s two-day residency in North Iowa, they will work with area high school students during clinics and workshops as part of the NIACC Jazz Festival.
The Mason City show is among dozens on group’s current tour celebrating the release of the group’s album.
“We’re thrilled that North Iowa gets to be a part of it,” Miller said.
To learn more about the show or the band, visit www.sammymillercongregation.com.
For tickets to the Sammy Miller and The Congregation show, call the NIACC Box Office at 1-888-466-4222, extension 4188, or visit www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.
North Iowa Celebrations: Anniversaries, weddings, birthdays and more for Jan. 5
Lois Krumm, 90
Happy 90th Birthday
To Lois Krumm
On January 8, 2020!
Please help her celebrate her special day by sending greetings to her at:
Kentucky Ridge Assisted Living
2060 S Kentucky Ave, #203
Mason City, IA 50401
Karen Knudtson, 80
Karen Knudtson will turn 80 on Thursday, January 2. We, the family, want to wish Karen this wonderful milestone in her life. She has been a generous and loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife. From us to you, Happy Birthday. We will celebrate this day together. Birthday greetings may be sent to 953 Knollwood Ln, Mason City, IA 50401.
Thank you
Thank you to all my family, friends and well-wishers who attended my retirement party, sent cards of congratulations or phoned me. Your love and support toward my upcoming “unemployment” was greatly appreciated. I will miss seeing you and talking to you as I always did.
Thanks!
Mark Repp – Birdsall’s
XPO Employee of the Month, John Schutz
John Schutz has been nominated by his co-workers to receive the Employee of the Month award for the month of November. John is quick and efficient in his pickups and deliveries, and also steps up to the task when additional help is needed breaking freight on the dock. Thank you, John, for your contribution to the XPO operation, and for your excellent attendance.
Thank You
Terry and I would like to thank all our family and friends who were so kind to help us celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary, whether by card or your attendance at our party given for us by our children and grandchildren. They are: Josh and Missy Alcorn, Carter and Tyson, LeMars, Iowa; Kit and Wendy Alcorn, Clear Lake; Jared, Des Moines; and Kylie, North Liberty. And thank you to Father John Gossman for acknowledging us at our church, St. Patrick’s in Clear Lake. God bless each and every one of you who made our 50th Anniversary so very special.
Terry and Mariann Alcorn
Nancy Frahm, 80
Happy 80th Birthday,
Nancy Frahm!
Please join in celebrating Nancy’s milestone birthday Sunday, January 5, 2020! Greetings and well wishes can reach her at 8458 Bent Creek Way, Naples, FL 34114.
She would love to hear from you!
Thank you
The Kulhavy family would like to thank everyone who attended LoRee’s 100th birthday party and to those who sent cards. She was very touched by everyone who celebrated with her.
Julie Hanawalt turned 60 on December 27th!!!
Julie Hanawalt, of Rockwell, turned 60 on Friday, December 27. Please help her celebrate her special day by sending greetings to her at 3737 Lark Ave, Rockwell, IA 50469.
N. Iowa organizations win grants from Muse Norris Charitable Fund
More than 10 North Iowa area organizations will receive funding this month from the Elizabeth Muse Norris Charitable Fund.
Lee Endowment Foundation administers the fund.
Total disbursements from the Muse Norris fund were $30,485 for 2019.
This year’s recipients are:
From the Rorick Fund
$177.40 to the United Way and the Globe Gazette's Christmas Cheer Fund
$354.80 to First Presbyterian Church, Winnebago Boy Scouts, Simpson College, St. Andrews.
$1,774 to Mason City Parks and Rec Department for Ray Rorick park
From the Will F Muse Scholarship Fund
$4,492 for the NIACC Foundation
From the Elizabeth Muse Norris Fund
$1,000 to OneVision for Autism Center Therapeutic Outdoor Center
$2,940 to Francis Lauer Youth Services FLYS Youth Emergency Shelter
$3,505 to Mason City Youth Baseball for youth catchers equipment
$5,000 to NIACC's Performing Arts and Leadership Series
$5,000 to Clear Lake Arts Center for its Creative Kids After School Program
$5,000 to Mason City Public Library for is Pop Up Library Bookmobile
Elizabeth Muse Norris was the daughter of former Globe Gazette publisher Will F. Muse, and Ray Rorick was another former Globe Gazette publisher.
Following Elizabeth Muse Norris’ death in 1983, stock certificates left in her name were used to form the foundation.
Its mission is to “preserve the family’s memory and to ensure that funding for worthwhile community programs would continue” in North Iowa.
Applications for distributions are due in the spring. The application form can be downloaded from musenorris.com.
Kennedy, 70 years
Jack and Wanda Kennedy of Clear Lake celebrating 70 years of marriage on Thursday, December 26.
Thank You
Thank you to my children and their families for the nice party and the card shower. God bless all of you who thought of me on my 90th birthday and the many wishes.
Thank you to my church family and Pastor Linda Prestolt for their special day at church for me and my family. God bless each and every one of you for making my day so wonderful.
Karola Skilbred (Oma)
Fischer, 50 years
Donald Fischer and Marilyn Hughes Fischer, of Winston, MO, were married December 27, 1969, in Meservey, Iowa, at Salem United Methodist Church. The couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. No gifts please. Card and wishes may be sent to them at 27443 State Hwy Y, Winston, MO 64689.
The couple’s children and their spouses are: Doug (Shelly) of Dike, IA; Matt (Andrea) of St. Joseph, MO; Michael (Megan) of Friendswood, TX. They have eight grandchildren: Cynthia, Lindsey, Bret, Ella, Kate, Vivian, Zachary and Evelyn.
They are enjoying their retirement by spending time with family, traveling and running their cattle operation. Don & Marilyn celebrated with their family by taking a Caribbean Cruise this past summer.
JoAnn White, 90
JoAnn White, of Grafton, celebrated her birthday on Thursday, December 12. Please help her celebrate her special day by sending greetings to her at 205 South Higley Rd, Space 161, Mesa, AZ 85206.
50th Anniversary
Leon Benjegerdes and Betty (Hackman) Benjegerdes were married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mason City on December 27, 1969. They are parents of two children: Troy, Minneapolis and Joy (Erik) Garnass, Bondurant. They also have five grandchildren. Greetings may be sent to 1220 Moonstone Court, Mason City, IA 50401.
Noon Rotary Student of the Month, Anna Deets
Anna Deets, a senior at Mason City High School, was chosen as the Noon Rotary Club's "Student of the Month" for December. She is the daughter of Chris and Julia Deets, and the sister of Andrew and Alex Deets.
Anna is a member of the girls’ basketball team as well as the National Honors Society. Her awards and honors include: 4.0 List, Silver Chord, YIELD graduate, 2-time basketball captain and second team all-state last season.
Deets plans to attend Western Illinois University next year to pursue a career in physical therapy as well as play basketball.
Meyer, 60 years
Robert and Cara Meyer, of Osage, Iowa, were married December 26, 1959, at the St. Gregory’s Catholic Church in Newberry, Michigan. They will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and request no gifts please.
The couple’s children and their spouses are Bobby Meyer and his wife Lori of Osage, Bill Meyer of Cape Coral, FL, Pam Metli and her husband Jeff of Mason City. They have seven grandchildren: Ashely and her husband Tyler Johnson, Sarah, Katie and Noah Meyer, Jeffrey Jr. Metli, Justin and his wife Kayla Metli and Jacob Metli. They also have two great-grandchildren: Kennedy Johnson and Bella Metli.
Card may be sent to Robert and Cara at 1265 Hwy 9, Osage, IA 50461.
Noon Rotary Student of the Month, Jacob Mehmen
Jacob Mehmen, a senior at Mason City High School, was chosen as the Noon Rotary Club’s “Student of the Month” for December. He is the son of Brent and Brooke Mehmen, and brother of Emma Mehmen.
Mehmen is not only a full-time student at Mason City High School but is taking on a full freshman load at North Iowa Area Community College as well this year, all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. His awards and honors include: Principal’s List and Honor Roll. In Mehmen’s free time one will find him volunteering at the North Iowa Human Society, where he loves to play with the cats.
Mehmen’s current plan is to finish attending North Iowa Area Community College with a two-year Associate of Science degree. He then plans to transfer to Iowa State University to major in Biochemistry with a minor in Spanish and Mathematics.
Anthony Spada, of Osage, graduates MSU-Mankato with honors
Anthony Spada, of Osage, was one of 1,709 students to receive degrees Saturday from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Spada graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in computer information technology.
He joined 189 other students graduating cum laude (grade point averages of 3.3 to 3.49).
Minnesota State Mankato, a comprehensive university with 14,297 students, is part of the Minnesota State system, which includes 30 colleges and seven universities.
Thank You
Megan Blunt Straight Outta Chemo Benefit 11/23/19 at National Guard Armory.
To all of our family, friends and supporters, we are completely overwhelmed by the love, support and generosity you have shown our family. Thank you to everyone who attended, donated items for the silent auction, donated baked goods to the bake sale and made cash donations. We are truly grateful for your kindness and deeply appreciate each and every contribution.
We also want to say a special thank you to Erica Elwood, Kelsey Jensen, Brooke Stewart, Mary Determan, Amy Arhart, Amber Suby and Michelle Blunt for organizing such an amazing benefit.
With Sincere Gratitude,
The Blunt Family
John Haller, 90
John Haller, Marine Veteran, will turn 90 on Saturday, Dec. 21. A perfect occasion to celebrate this momentous milestone. Birthday greetings may be sent to The Meadows, 1600 10th St SE, Unit D1, Mason City, IA 50401. Wishing you joy & health, John. Cheers to 90 years!
Dixon, 60 years
Larry Dixon and Sharon Birdsell Dixon, of Mason City, Iowa, were married December 4, 1959, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and request no gifts please.
The couple’s children and their spouses are Laura Bramsen (Darin Reynolds) and Tracy (Mike) Waite, of Mason City. They have four grandchildren: Jeramy Schiefelbein, Ben Bramsen, Jacob (Alyssa) Waite and Jillian Waite. They also have eight great-grandchildren: Alexis and Zane Schiefelbein, Makayla, Makenna and Jaxon Waite and Hailey, Hayden and Hanna Hanson.
Prayer to Saint Expedite for urgent need
Thank you, Saint Expedite for answering both of my prayers. My Thanksgiving prayer and my prayer to bring back what was lost home. May God continue to work his miracles through your prayers. God Bless, RP
Pray to Saint Expedite for Urgent Need
Our dear martyr and protector, Saint Expedite, You who know what is necessary and
what is urgently needed. I beg you to intercede before the Holy Trinity, that by your
grace my request will be granted.
_____________________(Clearly express what you want, and ask him to find a way
to get it to you)
May I receive your blessing and favors.
In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, Amen.
If Saint Expedite grants your request, place an ad in the newspaper thanking Saint
Expedite, so that his name and fame will grow.
Schneider, Henrich married
Elizabeth Henrich and Matt Schneider were married July 20, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mason City, by Fr. Neil Manternach. Parents of the bride are Ed and Laura Henrich, of Mason City, Iowa, and parents of the groom are Jeff and Mindy Schneider, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Elizabeth graduated from St. Ambrose University and is currently pursuing her doctorate in Physical Therapy. Matt graduated from The University of Iowa, and is employed by HNI Corporation, Muscatine, Iowa.
The couple resides in Davenport, Iowa.
Thank You
We would like to thank everyone who delivered food, sent cards and gave memorials.
Your prayers, kind words & visits were appreciated.
He will be greatly missed.
Family of John Hubacher
Thank You
A very “Special Thank You” to our family and friends for the cards, memorials, and beautiful flowers.
This has been a very difficult time for us. Your words of encouragement are greatly appreciated.
The Family of Robert Wilcox
Prayer to the Blessed Virgin
(Never Known to Fail)
Oh, Most Beautiful Flower of Mt. Carmel, Fruitful Vine, Splendor of Heaven, Blessed Mother of the Son of God, Immaculate Virgin, assist me in my necessity.
Oh Star of the Son, help me and show me herein you are my Mother.
Oh, Holy Mary, Mother of God, Queen of Heaven and Earth, I humbly beseech you from the bottom of my heart to succor me in my necessity (make request).
There are none that can withstand your power.
Oh Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee (three times).
Holy Mary, I place this cause in your hands (three times).
Say this prayer for three consecutive days.
You must publish it and it will be granted to you.
-MMS
RETIRING
Congratulations, Karen! Karen retired from the North Iowa Area Community College Board of Directors after serving 30 years of dedicated service, missing only two meetings, served with 40 board members, past and present, and worked with four NIACC presidents. She also served nine years on the NIACC Foundation Board where she and her husband have established the Ron and Karen Knudtson Scholarship Fund through the NIACC Foundation.
Karen, a real estate broker, is co-owner of Knudtson Real Estate with her husband for 45 years. They have two children, Rod (Kendra) Knudtson and Jodee (Andy) O’Brien, four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Karen is proud to have the honor of serving on the NIACC Board and knows that NIACC is facing many challenges including decreased enrollment, less state aid, and the need to keep technology updated. She is confident that NIACC will continue to provide the very best in educational resources and opportunities for all of North Iowa. She will continue to “spread the good word” about NIACC, telling what a quality, affordable institution it is. She encourages all students to “Choose NIACC First!”
Thanks from Karen’s Family
JoAnn White, 90
JoAnn White, of Grafton, will celebrate her birthday on Thursday, December 12. Please help her celebrate her special day by sending greetings to her at 205 South Higley Rd, Space 161, Mesa, AZ 85206.
