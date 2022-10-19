J. Jeffrey Messerole at Limestone Brewers in Osage on Oct. 21

From the depths of his Iowa roots, multi-award-winning songwriter J. Jeffrey Messerole writes songs that vary as greatly as the wildflowers in the native tall grass. Messerole does frequently write about that flora as well as the fauna of the region, not to mention all of its wildlife. Not one to shy away from the subject matter, the songs can frequently meander across the lines between love and loss, success and failure, or life and death. Messerole masterfully blends the sounds of his guitar with thoughtful lyrics, an engaging stage presence, and often rack harmonica to tell gritty American tales that are bound to evoke emotion from all of his listeners. Show starts at 7 p.m.