Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association's Hall of Fame weekend delayed until 2021

The association’s Board of Directors announced Wednesday that it planned to postpone the induction ceremony in Arnolds Park originally scheduled for Labor Day weekend to Memorial Day weekend 2021 for the safety of its inductees, staff and volunteers and patrons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some of the inductees had told us that they were not planning to come to Okoboji this year due to concerns from COVID-19. There were also a few of our board members and others that had indicated the same,” said Clay Norris, Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association executive director. “Logic would also dictate that the attendance would be down, and none of that would properly honor the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 and their many fine achievements.”