Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association's Hall of Fame weekend delayed until 2021

The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association’s Class of 2020 Hall of Fame induction weekend where two North Iowa organizations and one musician were to be recognized has been postponed until 2021.
The association’s Board of Directors announced Wednesday that it planned to postpone the induction ceremony in Arnolds Park originally scheduled for Labor Day weekend to Memorial Day weekend 2021 for the safety of its inductees, staff and volunteers and patrons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Some of the inductees had told us that they were not planning to come to Okoboji this year due to concerns from COVID-19. There were also a few of our board members and others that had indicated the same,” said Clay Norris, Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association executive director. “Logic would also dictate that the attendance would be down, and none of that would properly honor the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 and their many fine achievements.”
The Surf Ballroom & Museum Board of Directors of Clear Lake, KRIB Radio of Mason City and the late Dennis "Richie" DeLuna, a longtime Mason City resident and guitarist, are among the 2020 class of inductees announced earlier this year.
The Surf Ballroom, KRIB Radio and DeLuna are being inducted in the Spirit Award, radio station and individual artist categories, respectively.
Others include Epicurians (Border Band), Genocide (Band), Shade of Blue (Band), Elm Street Grocery (Band), Kid Bisket (Band), The Pilgrims (Out of State Band), Lefty and the Spinners (Band), Dutch Uncle (Band), Janice Hill (Women Who Rock), Laura Benedict (Women Who Rock), Musicians Pro Shop (Music Store), Doug Roberson (Promoter), Bill Hillman (Promotor), Phil Christie (Individual Artist), Alan Morphew (Individual Artist), Bill Pelchat (Individual Artist), Kirk “Skinny” Webb (Individual Artist), John Rogers (Individual Artist), Bruce Kim (Individual Artist), Tommy Lee (Individual Artist), Melvin James (Individual Artist), Jono Smith (Individual Artist), John Piper (Individual Artist), Trent Litton (Support Person), Charlie Haden (Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award), Rick Eames (Matousek Family Lifetime Achievement Award), Denny Anderson (DJ), and Connie Valens (Spirit Award).
The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association inducts musicians, bands, disc jockeys, venues and others that have contributed to rock ‘n’ roll music in the state of Iowa annually. More than 300 entities have been inducted since the organization was incorporated.
Inductees must have a minimum of 25 years of experience in the music industry.
DeLuna, a self-taught guitarist and composer of more than 300 songs, was lead singer of the band Corn Fed that played in North Iowa and toured in the United States and Canada. He died in July 2013.
The association plans to celebrate the induction of the 2021 class on Labor Day weekend, as usual; however, its plans could change depending on the coronavirus in 2021.
The nonprofit exists to preserve the legacy of rock ‘n roll music in Iowa by honoring achievements, educating youth and inspiring artists.
For more information about the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association, visit www.iowarocknroll.com.
