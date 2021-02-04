Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association announces 2021 inductees, including North Iowans

The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association inducts musicians, bands, disc jockeys, venues and others that have contributed to rock ‘n’ roll music in the state of Iowa annually. More than 300 entities have been inducted since the organization was incorporated.

Inductees must have a minimum of 25 years of experience in the music industry.

The Surf Ballroom & Museum is known as the last stage Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson performed before they died in a plane crash on Feb. 3, 1959, just north of Clear Lake. The ballroom recently received the National Historic Landmark designation from the U.S. Department of Interior, making it one of 27 in Iowa and one of more than 2,600 in the U.S.

DeLuna, a self-taught guitarist and composer of more than 300 songs, was lead singer of the band Corn Fed that played in North Iowa and toured in the United States and Canada. He died in July 2013.

The induction ceremony will take place during the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association’s Induction Spectacular Weekend held Sept. 2-5.