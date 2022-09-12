 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa kids compete at 32nd Annual Iowa State Pedal Tractor Pull Championships

It takes a lot to be the top pedaler.

The 32nd Annual Iowa State Pedal Tractor Pull Championships was held on Saturday at the North Iowa Events Center. Around 300 kids from the state and their parents to participate.

Pedal Championship 5

A competitor trying to go as far as he can at the 32nd Annual Iowa State Pedal Tractor Pull Championship at the North Iowa Events Center on Saturday.

Participants from four to 12-year-olds took part in the competition. Trophies were awarded to the first, second, third, and fourth place for each boys and girls class. Those who gave it a chance took home a participation ribbon.

The top four in each age group will advance and represent Iowa at the National Pedal Pull in Mitchell, South Dakota.

Parents and family members gathered in the stands to cheer on the competitors. Some came in coordinated t-shirts, displaying what "team" they are a part of. A couple of the parents in the stands were former pedal pull participants.

Four different stations were in the All Seasons Building to ensure that competition was quick. As soon as one pedaler completed their run, another would take off.

Pedal Championship 1

Four year old winners show off their trophies at the 32nd Annual Iowa State Pedal Tractor Pull Championships at the North Iowa Events Center on Saturday.

Competitors with impressive pulls would have to return for additional pulls to determine who would qualify for nationals. Kids would start off strong and grit their teeth when the sled caused difficulty.

Family members would record their runs and hug their kids after, no matter the result.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

