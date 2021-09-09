Iowa Independent Film Festival returns in full force to Clear Lake and Mason City

"It was a learning curve for them," she said. "They learned what they didn’t like to do and how long they didn’t like to work for. But they liked the end product and said it was worth it."

According to Chidester, she submitted her film in March and when she finally heard back she was really excited because she had previously submitted to the festival before but hadn't gotten in.

The other two films with the "Iowa Made" tag are "Date Night," about two 60-somethings trying to get back onto the dating scene, and "Wilt," which deals with processing grief after a breakup.

Films that aren't Iowa-specific that Gandez said people should be on the lookout for include the feature-length "Landlocked" (about a man reunited with his father who is transgender) and the short "My Dinner with Werner," which includes a murder plot.

Altogether, Gandez said he expects about 10 or so filmmakers to show up to screen their films and discuss the work.

With all of the screenings and any of the discussions, Gandez said he has one hope above all others for what audiences get out of the Friday and Saturday experience.