Twelve years in, the Iowa Independent Film Festival still has plenty to offer movie aficionados across the area.
This year, the multi-city showcase will feature more than 50 full-length and short films out of 174 submissions from 10 countries, as well as lectures from guest speakers at three different locations over three days.
That's up from the 41 films shown at the 2018 iteration, which ran for two days across five spots in Mason City and Clear Lake.
For 2019, the Iowa Independent Film Festival kick-starts Thursday night with a five-film screening of more local fare: 'A February Float Trip' about traversing the Winnebago River in the wintertime, the revenge drama 'Run,' 'The Romance Language' which is, well, a romance drama, the unsparing look at dementia 'Everything is Going to Be Fine' and the paranoiac 'Defiance.' And, as has been the case in previous years, the festivities will come to a close on Saturday night with an hour-and-a-half long awards program.
Movies will show at the Mason City Community Theatre (215 S. Delaware Ave.), the Mason City Public Library (225 2nd St. SE) and the Lake Theatre in Clear Lake (4 N 4th St).
The guest speakers for the Iowa Independent Film Festival this go-round are the husband-and-wife team Stephen and Mary Pruitt and Martin Gooch.
Gooch, who has worked as a cameraman on movies such as Judge Dredd and GoldenEye, is speaking Thursday night for local filmmaker's night and screening his new post-apocalyptic family survival film Black Flowers.
The Pruitts, a Kansas City couple, are set to speak on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. about the most common things that plague up-and-coming directors. Their presentation, "20 Easy Ways to Ruin Your Great Indie Film (or What Really Matters in Film)," will offer advice and try to drive home the idea that budgets aren't deal breakers.
At the end of Thursday night and Saturday night, festival attendees can rest their eyeballs and sip some suds at Stampedes Sports Bar & Grill and Mason City Brewing respectively.
