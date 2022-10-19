Imagination Exploration at Clear Lake Arts Center on Oct. 25

Students of all ages are welcome to attend Imagination Exploration every Tuesday, Aug. 16 through Dec. 27 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Join us at the Clear Lake Art Center to explore the arts from different angles. Participants will be encouraged to create in a guided, open studio format. The material cost is $5 per student. Payment will be accepted upon arrival each week, scholarships are available.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com