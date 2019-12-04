{{featured_button_text}}

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will roll into Mason City and Charles City this weekend.

The cities are among eight Iowa stops on the railway’s 21st annual tour that travels through the United States and Canada to raise money, food and awareness for food banks and hunger issues by hosting concerts in communities.

Holiday Train 2017

Canadian artists Terri Clark, Dallas Smith and Kelly Prescott performed during the 2017 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stop in Mason City.

The train is scheduled to arrive in Mason City at 7:45 p.m. Friday at the Canadian Pacific Depot, 904 S. Pennsylvania Ave. and in Charles City at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Main Street and Grand Avenue. There will be entertainment from Canadian artists Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles and Kelly Prescott.

As in years past, the Mason City stop will benefit Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

