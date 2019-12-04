The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will roll into Mason City and Charles City this weekend.
The cities are among eight Iowa stops on the railway’s 21st annual tour that travels through the United States and Canada to raise money, food and awareness for food banks and hunger issues by hosting concerts in communities.
You have free articles remaining.
The train is scheduled to arrive in Mason City at 7:45 p.m. Friday at the Canadian Pacific Depot, 904 S. Pennsylvania Ave. and in Charles City at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Main Street and Grand Avenue. There will be entertainment from Canadian artists Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles and Kelly Prescott.
As in years past, the Mason City stop will benefit Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.