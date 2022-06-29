Hit the road: travel writers journey through North Iowa

There was a quality about The Blue Heron Bar & Grill’s bloody mary that made Dannelle Gay want to capture in a photograph.

Part of it had to deal with the restaurant co-owner Vickie Lau’s inspiration for the drink. The other part was because it was stacked high with savory food items.

“I love history. I love food and I’m a professional chef. Those tend to be my hot buttons,” said Gay, who writes for her travel blog “The Traveling Cheesehead.”

Close to 10 travel writers made their way through some of the must stops of Mason City and Clear Lake on June 21 and 22. Each of the writers had their own angle with what they were writing for their audience, like focusing on food or the art.

“I just wrote a book ‘100 Things to Do Before You Die in Lansing.’ My goal was to kind of introduce my audience and because as I go out to do book signings, they ask ‘where else have you been?’” said Amy Piper, a freelance writer who posts on "Follow the Piper."

“I’m a music buff. I was here in (Mason City) 2018 for three hours and I grabbed as many things as I could,” said Roxie Yonkey, whose adventures can be found on "Roxie on the Road." “This will be a lot more than that.”‘

Visit Mason City was host to the travel writers and showed them around both Mason City and Clear Lake. Visit Mason City Brand Accelerator and Engagement Specialist Brett Bachtle helped manage the group at each stop.

“It’s a big opportunity for our community to show off all the incredible things that we have to offer,” said Bachtle. “These are the kind of people that we want here visiting and hopefully they’ll have plenty of positive experiences to write about when they go home.”

Bachtle said Visit Mason City hopes the writers' audiences will make the journey out to North Iowa to experience both Mason City and Clear Lake.

MacNider Art Museum, The Surf Ballroom, and other Mason City and Clear Lake musts were part of the travel writers’ visit. At each stop, the writers read the descriptions, scanned the visitor QR codes, and picked up tourist materials. All of the available information fascinated the guests.

"I love all the sculptures that you guys have. That is another big thing that a lot of people, especially families, now really appreciate is the murals and sculptures. That's something that they can safely do whenever," said Gay.

"I am excited to pull all these things together with Meredith Willson being a musician, the sculptures, with Frank Lloyd Wright. It's all art and bringing that together for my blog post on the artist," said Piper.

Both Yonkey and Piper said people want to get out more, especially with how long the pandemic affected travel. But because of recent gas prices, more people are looking for a journey closer to home says Yonkey.

“During the pandemic, we saw how important it was to support your local community,” said Yonkey. “It’s nice to get people to understand there are other ways to travel and this is a place that you can go and walk around and enjoy it. You don’t have to go to some big metropolitan area to enjoy culture.”

It was the first time that Bachtle had shown off the local attractions to special visitors, which was an exciting experience for him.

“I think sometimes we’re stuck in our office and it makes it kind of hard. It’s like how do you promote all the fun things in your community if you you're not out there doing it with everybody. Giving these tours today kind of helps refresh my knowledge so that I can tell a better story as well," said Bachtle.

Piper said the learning experience about the communities is the best part about traveling.

"I think that's the one thing about travel is getting the education that goes with it," said Piper.

