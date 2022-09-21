History Walk 2022 at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetary in Mason City on Sept. 24

Enjoy a Fall afternoon of fun during the annual History Walk at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. “Walk The Ages” Afternoon stroll around the cemetery featuring iconic North Iowa families, Civil War heroes, and unique, local personalities, all who left a significant impact in creating a vibrant community in Mason City. Strolls begin at 2:30 and 4 p.m. Cost is $10 per person and space is limited. Homemade chili with all the fixings and delicious cinnamon rolls will be served at 6 p.m. Tickets for the chili supper are $10 per person. Evening program “Better Together: How We All Pitched In To Win World War II” will begin at 7 p.m. Enjoy a pint of “old-timey” root beer as live actors, actresses, and musicians will share stories of local people during World War II. Cost is $20 per person. Tickets available at either Hy-Vee location in Mason City (2400 4thStreet SW or 551 S. Illinois Avenue) or the cemetery office (1224 S. Washington Avenue).