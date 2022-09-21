History Walk 2022 at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetary in Mason City on Sept. 24

Enjoy a Fall afternoon of fun during the annual History Walk at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. “Walk The Ages” Afternoon stroll around the cemetery featuring iconic North Iowa families, Civil War heroes, and unique, local personalities, all who left a significant impact in creating a vibrant community in Mason City. Strolls begin at 2:30 and 4 p.m. Cost is $10 per person and space is limited. Homemade chili with all the fixings and delicious cinnamon rolls will be served at 6 p.m. Tickets for the chili supper are $10 per person. Evening program “Better Together: How We All Pitched In To Win World War II” will begin at 7 p.m. Enjoy a pint of “old-timey” root beer as live actors, actresses, and musicians will share stories of local people during World War II. Cost is $20 per person. Tickets available at either Hy-Vee location in Mason City (2400 4thStreet SW or 551 S. Illinois Avenue) or the cemetery office (1224 S. Washington Avenue).
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com