Historic Surf Ballroom plans reopening of rock 'n' roll museum

The museum — a popular North Iowa tourism spot — attracts visitors from around the world annually.

Last year, the Surf Ballroom welcomed visitors from all 50 states and more than 30 countries, Lietz said.

“While it isn’t a big revenue stream, to be a part of tourism in North Iowa is important and important for our community,” she said.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sunday and Monday.

Lietz said in April that the decision to close the venue through May — when tourism starts to ramp up in Clear Lake — was not one the North Iowa Cultural Center and Museum Board of Directors made lightly, but it was necessary for the health, safety and well-being of its staff and volunteers, visitors and entertainers as well as the preservation of the venue.

The Surf Ballroom, a 30,000-square-foot historic rock ‘n’ roll landmark known as the last stage rising musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson performed on before they died in a plane crash on Feb. 3, 1959, hosts about 30 shows — and thousands of visitors — annually.