A high-energy, family-friendly show is coming to Mason City.
That’s thanks to The Reminders, a hip-hop duo from Colorado who promotes positivity through lyrics about identity, bullying and personal experiences.
“We love going to smaller towns and places where we’re introducing ourselves, our music,” said Big Samir.
The Reminders, sponsored by Principal Financial Group, will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the North Iowa Community Auditorium, 500 College Dr., as part of the 2019-2020 Performing Arts and Leadership series.
Their performance will feature two dancers and a disc jockey, which will encourage people to get out of their seats and dance.
“There’s a little bit of everything for everyone,” Big Samir said. “We take people on a journey.”
The Reminders consist of Brussels-born Big Samir and Queens-born Aja Black, who are married and have three children.
The duo seamlessly blend razor-sharp rhymes; raw, soulful vocals; and reggae-tinged hip-hop beats to form the perfect backdrop for their insightful messages and thoughtful lyrics.
Samir’s English and French rapping with dazzling speed and sophistication, is complemented by Black’s confident and unique vocal stylings.
They released their debut album, “Recollect,” in 2008, their second album “Born Champions” in 2012, and their third album “Unstoppable” this summer.
Big Samir said the duo’s most recent album features a lot of new things and highlights their musical growth.
“We’re excited to share more and create more,” he said. “We have more music coming soon, and we’re just excited to share our growth.”
The Reminders have shared the stage with artists, like Snoop Dogg, Lauryn Hill and Les Nubians and others, and have garnered international acclaim.
“I’ve always envisioned it like this,” Big Samir said. “But there have definitely been some high points in there that we couldn’t have planned.”
In addition to performances and appearances, the duo is involved with community organizations, schools and universities delivering workshops, talks and more catered to children.
“We try to keep (the youth) happy and empowered,” he said.
During their two-day residency in Mason City, they will host a dance clinic, visit a school and perform for a school as part of North Iowa Area Community College’s Explore Day.
The Reminders’ performance is part of the Performing Arts and Leadership family package, a new package comprising three family-friendly shows for $49. Others include “Llama Llama Live,” based on the book series by Anna Dewdney and Netflix series, on Feb. 23, and “The Great DuBois: Masters of Variety,” an all ages variety show with aerial, juggling, circus stunts and magic, on April 27.
To learn more about The Reminders and their music, visit www.theremindersmusic.com.
For tickets to the show, call the NIACC Box Office at 1-888-466-4222, extension 4188, or visit www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.
North Iowa Nine: What's happening in North Iowa (with photos)
Fundraiser for Nora Springs youth ball diamonds set for Sunday
CS Panther Village will be hosting BALL Festival 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, at Central Springs Middle School.
The event, which benefits the improvement of youth baseball and softball fields in Nora Springs, will feature hayrides, pumpkin painting, cookie decorating, bobbing for apples, bake sale, and a kids-versus-adults kickball game.
A lunch menu will be available and includes sloppy joes, ham sandwiches, boneless wings from Buffalo Wild Wings, chips, and drinks.
Additional details can be found on the CS Panther Village Facebook page.
Central Springs Middle School is located at 504 N Iowa Ave, Nora Springs.
Enchanted Acres features unique family activities
Sheffield’s Enchanted Acres is now open for the season.
The farm-like environment features goats, produce gardens, numerous play areas, weekly craft workshops, and a variety of activities for kids.
In addition guests will find a snack stand, baked goods, and a market including local produce, seasonal flowers, crafts and decor, and a vast array of pumpkins and gourds for eating and decorating.
The 2019 season runs every weekend through October, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $5, and free for kids 3-years-old and under.
Enchanted Acres is located at 1071 250th St., Sheffield.
Visit www.enchantedacresia.com for more information.
Live artist demonstration featured at Mason City gallery
Art on the Plaza will host a live demonstration featuring one of its contributing artists, noon-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19.
Jeweler Brenda Nesheim-Fuller will be on hand, demonstrating the process of anodizing niobium, which changes the color of the metal using low electrical currents.
Various designs and color effects can be achieved using various voltage strengths.
Nesheim-Fuller has been affiliated with the gallery since its inception in 2015, and actively contributes to the local art community.
Art on the Plaza, located on Mason City’s Federal Plaza at 11 S Federal Ave., is a shared gallery and market space featuring a number of Iowa artists with backgrounds in a wide variety of mediums.
Regular business hours are noon-4 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday.
Osage museum gives glimpse at local history
Mitchell County Historical Museum is housed in the Cedar River Complex and is one of five sites comprising the Mitchell County Historical Society.
Guests will enjoy a locally-curated collection of antique and vintage items, including a vast rotating collection of clothing, commerce and household equipment, Pioneer-era artifacts, and historically significant memorabilia, as a gift shop.
Displays are updated throughout the year, and visitors will currently find a special WWI tribute alongside the permanent and rotating exhibits.
Museum hours are Wednesday-Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are always accepted. The Cedar River Complex is located at 809 Sawyer Drive, Osage.
For more information about this or other sites within the Society, visit www.mitchellcountyhistoricalsociety.org or the Mitchell County Historical Museum Facebook page.
North Iowa Farmers Market marks end of season
North Iowa Farmers Market will hold its final event of the season 4-6 p.m. this Friday in the city parking lot, located at the corner of First Street Northeast and North Delaware Avenue in Mason City.
Local vendors provide a variety of fresh-picked, seasonal produce, homemade baked goods, jams and jellies, honey, and handcrafted items.
All vendors accept cash, but many accept cards and SNAP as well.
The rain location is in the basement of First Congregational Church.
For details, or vendor registration information, visit www.northiowafarmersmarket.com.
Plain Ol' Pumpkins offers engaging outdoor fun
Plain Ol' Pumpkins, located at 4333 260th St. in Clear Lake, is open for its first season.
The pumpkin patch features a wide array of pumpkins grown on the property to choose from, such as Cinderella, giant, white, miniature, and jack-o-lanterns, along with uniquely shaped gourds.
Family activities include a s'mores-making station, photo op, apple slingshot, grain truck slide, hay mountain, corn box, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, and hay ride (weather permitting.) Light concessions will also be available.
The 2019 season runs every weekend through Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, and noon-4 p.m. Sundays.
Admission is $5 and free for kids 2-years-old and under. Cards are accepted.
Visit the Plain Ol' Pumpkins Facebook page for updates and additional information.
Final Clear Lake Farmers Market of year Saturday
Clear Lake Farmers Market will wrap up its 2019 season 9 a.m.-noon Saturday in the Surf Ballroom parking lot, located at 460 N Shore Drive, Clear Lake.
The market hosts a large number of area vendors. Shoppers can purchase fruits, vegetables, eggs, beef, baked goods, desserts, homemade soaps and candles, Iowa-cultivated maple syrup, art, textiles, and jewelry. There is also a weekly Kid’s Activity Table.
All vendors accept cash, but some accept cards, WIC, and senior FMNP, as well.
Halloween Hike returns to Lime Creek
Lime Creek Nature Center will host its annual Halloween Hike 6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17.
During the guided, luminary-lit hike, guests will encounter Lime Creek staff dressed up as some of the area’s native creatures and learn about the animal’s life in the wild.
Refreshments will follow, and the event will also feature a costume contest for kids aged 10 and under.
The cost is $3 per person. Call 641-423-5309 to register.
Lime Creek Nature Center is located at 3501 Lime Creek Road, Mason City.
Photos from the Lime Creek Nature Center's annual Halloween Hike on Wednesday. Groups of children dressed in Halloween costumes and their fami…
