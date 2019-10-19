{{featured_button_text}}
The Reminders

The Reminders perform at Bluebird Theater in Colorado. They'll be in Mason City this week.

A high-energy, family-friendly show is coming to Mason City.

That’s thanks to The Reminders, a hip-hop duo from Colorado who promotes positivity through lyrics about identity, bullying and personal experiences.

“We love going to smaller towns and places where we’re introducing ourselves, our music,” said Big Samir.

The Reminders, sponsored by Principal Financial Group, will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the North Iowa Community Auditorium, 500 College Dr., as part of the 2019-2020 Performing Arts and Leadership series.

Their performance will feature two dancers and a disc jockey, which will encourage people to get out of their seats and dance.

“There’s a little bit of everything for everyone,” Big Samir said. “We take people on a journey.”

The Reminders consist of Brussels-born Big Samir and Queens-born Aja Black, who are married and have three children.

The duo seamlessly blend razor-sharp rhymes; raw, soulful vocals; and reggae-tinged hip-hop beats to form the perfect backdrop for their insightful messages and thoughtful lyrics.

Samir’s English and French rapping with dazzling speed and sophistication, is complemented by Black’s confident and unique vocal stylings.

They released their debut album, “Recollect,” in 2008, their second album “Born Champions” in 2012, and their third album “Unstoppable” this summer.

Big Samir said the duo’s most recent album features a lot of new things and highlights their musical growth.

“We’re excited to share more and create more,” he said. “We have more music coming soon, and we’re just excited to share our growth.”

The Reminders have shared the stage with artists, like Snoop Dogg, Lauryn Hill and Les Nubians and others, and have garnered international acclaim.

“I’ve always envisioned it like this,” Big Samir said. “But there have definitely been some high points in there that we couldn’t have planned.”

In addition to performances and appearances, the duo is involved with community organizations, schools and universities delivering workshops, talks and more catered to children.

“We try to keep (the youth) happy and empowered,” he said.

During their two-day residency in Mason City, they will host a dance clinic, visit a school and perform for a school as part of North Iowa Area Community College’s Explore Day.

The Reminders’ performance is part of the Performing Arts and Leadership family package, a new package comprising three family-friendly shows for $49. Others include “Llama Llama Live,” based on the book series by Anna Dewdney and Netflix series, on Feb. 23, and “The Great DuBois: Masters of Variety,” an all ages variety show with aerial, juggling, circus stunts and magic, on April 27.

To learn more about The Reminders and their music, visit www.theremindersmusic.com.

For tickets to the show, call the NIACC Box Office at 1-888-466-4222, extension 4188, or visit www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

