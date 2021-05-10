Heartland Marimba Ensemble coming to Music Man Square

The Music Man Square in Mason City will present the Heartland Marimba Ensemble this Sunday.

The concert, part of the 2021 Footbridge Concert Series, will take place May 16 from 4-5 p.m.

The program will feature a marimba ensemble whose repertoire will span myriad styles and genres, including classical arrangements, jazz, tango, ragtime, Americana, pops holiday favorites, circus and modern.

Limited seating will be available. The doors at Music Man Square will open at 3:30 p.m. The gift shop and the ice cream parlor and bar will be open.

To tune into the concert virtually, visit KGLOAM.com or KRIBAM.com and find the event link to view the live video.

For more information, call Nick Whitehurst at the Music Man Square: 641-424-2852.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.