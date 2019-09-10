An expo focused on empowering individuals on their wellness journeys is coming to North Iowa.
The first Journey Health and Wellness Expo will take place from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday at The Lodge, 2311 242nd St., in Ventura.
The expo is hosted by Christen Sherwood, owner of the Journey Health Shop in Clear Lake. Sherwood has sponsored the North Iowa Herb Fest in Clear Lake for four years.
The expo will offer a full day of holistic health classes for people seeking an in-depth educational opportunity to learn about natural health, herbal medicine, nutrition, or how to inspire natural living.
The event features eight workshops that will be taught by a variety of practitioners and educators. Participants will choose two workshops at each session.
A Gentle Morning Yoga class and an Evening Drum Circle will also be offered during the expo. Lunch will be provided by Simply Nourished.
