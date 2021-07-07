Hampton Old Time Country Hoedown offers community and entertainment for nearly a decade

The sun is warming the brick face of the Windsor Theatre in downtown Hampton on the first Monday of the month as a few older couples cross First Avenue Northwest, hand in hand, to beat the 90 degree heat while taking in some of the best bluegrass, country and folk playing that can be found in the area.
Right inside, a woman named Judy Wrolson works the table for the Hampton Old Time Country Hoedown where visitors can give of their own free will and mark down where they’re from. The donation basket itself has a plentiful amount of bills: Washingtons, Lincolns, Hamiltons and Jacksons alike. All of which goes back toward the Windsor Theatre.
By Judy's estimate, in the eight years that she and her husband Don have put together the event, they've raised at least five figures for the Windsor.
On Sunday, Don played a house show with a few people but on a Hampton Hoedown night, which happens once a month, he starts off as an emcee. Face partially hidden by a brown trucker hat and sporting a tropical shirt with pineapples and toucans, Don does a lost and found check for the several dozen audience members.
"Before we get too started, they found an earring outside out front, so if everyone wants to check if they have both earrings, Judy has it up front," he said.
Don then started up the dozen or so players, some of whom came from as far away as Des Moines, or some straight from work, with a take on the Tom T. Hall song "The Year That Clayton Delaney Died" about a childhood friend from the block who tragically passes away. The emotional payoff comes near the end when the narrator admits they went out to the woods and cried when they got the word. With a soft warble, Don sells that pathos.
But it isn't solely the Don show. In fact, it isn't any one specific musician's night. There's an egalitarian sensibility to the Hampton Hoedown.
"Everyone gets around two to three songs to feature on (and) we never know who’s coming until they’re all here," Judy said. Which means that there are times where the musicians are learning a tune onstage as they're playing it. That's only possible, though, because these people have had plenty of practice.
Judy said that Becky Gors, one of Monday's performers, has been playing since she was a teenager and actually helms the Cedar Valley Bluegrass Band. One tune she and bandmate Dale Boggess try out for size is the "Kentucky Waltz" by bluegrass originator Bill Monroe. There’s momentary mic trouble that Becky adeptly handles by quipping "the aliens are landing."
When the Hampton Hoedown started in January 2013, Don and a few other friends played in the back room of the kids store that Judy owned. They soon left that space, though, for the Windsor Theatre and haven't looked back.
"Our very first one (at the Windsor) we had 33 musicians. We couldn’t hardly get them all on the stage," Don said. "You have to get lucky to get the right people coming because if the right people aren’t coming, who wants to come and listen?"
With so many people on stage at the same time, Don said that one of his great joys is getting to hear what they'll do when it's their time to feature.
One particular highlight is delivered by Marv Folkerts who made the hourlong jaunt from Waverly to get to the hoedown. He tackles "I Still Miss Someone" which Johnny Cash played near the beginning of his iconic "At Folsom Prison" album. But Folkerts doesn't have the rumbling bass voice that the Man in Black possessed so he instead opted to deliver the lament in a higher, yodel-y package.
"I find the daaaaarkest corner because I still miiiiss someone," he sang in between turns on his harmonica."
Bob from Harding opted for the jaunty "Red Wing" which doesn’t feature any lyrics. That one gets quite a few claps to the point that Don remarks "Wow. How about the musicians on that one?"
"There’s a bond that comes with this," Don said the morning after the shindig. "I had a gal drive by herself. I don’t think she’s 90 yet but she’s getting close. She lives in Titonka. That shows a bond... I’ve got a friend I met from Switzerland and one year he and his wife planned their vacation in the United States so they could be at the hoedown."
In the next day or so, Don has plans to hit a bluegrass festival in Stratford, Iowa that runs from Thursday through Sunday. He said that if someone looks hard enough they can find such events all across the state.
"I go to a lot of other festivals and then there’s other jams. We get together in the park or somebody’s kitchen."
Whether it's in a house or at a theatre, with state champion accordionists or hobbyist banjo players, Don notes that there's one constant the Hampton Old Time Country Hoedown and all that it's come to be entangled with over the years.
"I always say the same thing, a jam like we have here, you never know who is going to come."
