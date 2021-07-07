Hampton Old Time Country Hoedown offers community and entertainment for nearly a decade

Bob from Harding opted for the jaunty "Red Wing" which doesn’t feature any lyrics. That one gets quite a few claps to the point that Don remarks "Wow. How about the musicians on that one?"

"There’s a bond that comes with this," Don said the morning after the shindig. "I had a gal drive by herself. I don’t think she’s 90 yet but she’s getting close. She lives in Titonka. That shows a bond... I’ve got a friend I met from Switzerland and one year he and his wife planned their vacation in the United States so they could be at the hoedown."

In the next day or so, Don has plans to hit a bluegrass festival in Stratford, Iowa that runs from Thursday through Sunday. He said that if someone looks hard enough they can find such events all across the state.

"I go to a lot of other festivals and then there’s other jams. We get together in the park or somebody’s kitchen."

Whether it's in a house or at a theatre, with state champion accordionists or hobbyist banjo players, Don notes that there's one constant the Hampton Old Time Country Hoedown and all that it's come to be entangled with over the years.

"I always say the same thing, a jam like we have here, you never know who is going to come."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

