Hampton Municipal Band marking 100 years this summer

This summer, Hampton residents will be able to celebrate a centennial.

On Tuesday, June 1, the Hampton Municipal Band begins its 100th season at the Hampton Band Shell in Hampton City Park at 8 p.m.

"This season is a year of celebrating and each concert will feature a brief look back at the history of the Hampton Municipal Band," Hampton Municipal Band Director Chris Sauke wrote in a press release.

Along with the string of Tuesday night dates, the band will also perform on Saturday, July 3, at 8 p.m. to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The season will then conclude on Sunday, July 11, at 3 p.m.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

