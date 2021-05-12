Hampton Municipal Band marking 100 years this summer

This summer, Hampton residents will be able to celebrate a centennial.
On Tuesday, June 1, the Hampton Municipal Band begins its 100th season at the Hampton Band Shell in Hampton City Park at 8 p.m.
"This season is a year of celebrating and each concert will feature a brief look back at the history of the Hampton Municipal Band," Hampton Municipal Band Director Chris Sauke wrote in a press release.
Along with the string of Tuesday night dates, the band will also perform on Saturday, July 3, at 8 p.m. to celebrate the Fourth of July.
The season will then conclude on Sunday, July 11, at 3 p.m.
