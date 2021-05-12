 Skip to main content
Hampton Municipal Band marking 100 years this summer
Hampton Municipal Band marking 100 years this summer

Hampton band shell

Hampton band shell during the June 2012 rededication ceremony.

This summer, Hampton residents will be able to celebrate a centennial. 

On Tuesday, June 1, the Hampton Municipal Band begins its 100th season at the Hampton Band Shell in Hampton City Park at 8 p.m.

"This season is a year of celebrating and each concert will feature a brief look back at the history of the Hampton Municipal Band," Hampton Municipal Band Director Chris Sauke wrote in a press release. 

Along with the string of Tuesday night dates, the band will also perform on Saturday, July 3, at 8 p.m. to celebrate the Fourth of July. 

The season will then conclude on Sunday, July 11, at 3 p.m.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

