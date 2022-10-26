 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Halloween Party at Southbridge Mall in Mason City on Oct. 29

Southbridge 1

Inside of Southbridge Mall.

 Zachary Dupont Globe Gazette

Join Mason City Parks & Recreation for a kids Halloween Party here at their recreation office in Southbridge Mall. They will have games, crafts, and so much more. The event starts at 3 p.m.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

