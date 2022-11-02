 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Guys & Dolls at Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City on Nov. 5

The Boman Fine Arts Center at night. 

The Forest City Community School District announced that tickets are now available at www.bomanfineartscenter.org for the high school fall musical, “Guys and Dolls.” The Boman Fine Arts Center will host the student performances at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. Tickets for the fall musical, which are $5 each, must be purchased online on the Boman Fine Arts Center website prior to the performance. Set in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City, Guys and Dolls is an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler, Nathan Detroit, tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck. Meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for 14 years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the money, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

