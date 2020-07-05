Glee North Iowa presents an original western

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An original theater-in-the-round play is coming to Mason City.

Glee North Iowa will present “The Olde OK Corral” at 7 p.m. July 10, at the Main Event, 112 Second St. SE, in Mason City. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

The one-act play, written and directed by Mickie Schuessler, is about two aged cowboys remember their days gone by and the lessons they learned from the past.

Schuessler, a director, teacher and choreographer, has decades of performance experience, including 25 years as director of the Studio of Performing Arts.

Members of Glee North Iowa are Aaron Anderson, Tammy Cermak, Kamila Clark, Ann Hansen, Jessica Hickle, Nathan King, Jarrod McMinn, Teresa Millard, Stephanie Murray and Eddy Scott.

Set designers are Amanda Schuessler and Mickie Schuessler, and the narrator is Alyssa Hawbaker.

Glee North Iowa is part of 43 North Iowa, the nonprofit organization that resulted in the merging of NIVC Services and North Iowa Transition Center Inc. to better serve North Iowans with disabilities.