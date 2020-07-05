You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Glee North Iowa presents an original western
0 comments
alert top story

Glee North Iowa presents an original western

{{featured_button_text}}
Glee North Iowa 2020

Glee North Iowa cast members Nathan King, left, and Aaron Anderson will be in the original western play "The Olde OK Corral" on Friday at the Main Event in Mason City.

An original theater-in-the-round play is coming to Mason City.

Glee North Iowa will present “The Olde OK Corral” at 7 p.m. July 10, at the Main Event, 112 Second St. SE, in Mason City. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

The one-act play, written and directed by Mickie Schuessler, is about two aged cowboys remember their days gone by and the lessons they learned from the past.

Schuessler, a director, teacher and choreographer, has decades of performance experience, including 25 years as director of the Studio of Performing Arts.

Members of Glee North Iowa are Aaron Anderson, Tammy Cermak, Kamila Clark, Ann Hansen, Jessica Hickle, Nathan King, Jarrod McMinn, Teresa Millard, Stephanie Murray and Eddy Scott.

Set designers are Amanda Schuessler and Mickie Schuessler, and the narrator is Alyssa Hawbaker.

Glee North Iowa is part of 43 North Iowa, the nonprofit organization that resulted in the merging of NIVC Services and North Iowa Transition Center Inc. to better serve North Iowans with disabilities.

This year, the Glee North Iowa performance group asks those wishing to attend “The Olde OK Corral” to RSVP prior to the event due to limited socially distanced seating. To register for the event, call 641-424-8108.

Attendees are asked to wear face masks. There will be no tables or refreshments due to COVID-19.

For additional information, call Associate Director John Derryberry at 641-424-8108 or email him at john@43northiowa.org.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News