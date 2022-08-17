 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls Pint Out at Limestone Brewers in Osage on Aug. 18

Limestone Brewers

The inside of Limestone Brewers in Osage.

Join Limestone Brewers in the back room at the brewery where professionally trained dancer, Maggi Steele, will share new dance moves and workout techniques each week. A totally casual environment so grab a pint and grab your friends for a fun hour of dance and exercise each Thursday. Drop-in for $10 per class or all 8 classes for $65. Payment directly to Maggi. Starts at 7 p.m. If you have questions, call 715-937-2792.

