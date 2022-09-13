 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Garden Fiesta at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake on Sept. 18

  Updated
Central Gardens 1

The Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake.

 Zachary Dupont, Globe Gazette

Join others for one of our biggest events of the season on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Central Gardens of North Iowa. Celebrate beautiful Latino culture with food, dance, art, music, kid’s activities and the breaking of two piñatas. A celebration not to be missed. Follow Central Gardens of North Iowa on Facebook for the latest details. Todos son bienvenidos. Free to attend.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette.

