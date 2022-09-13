Garden Fiesta at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake on Sept. 18

Join others for one of our biggest events of the season on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Central Gardens of North Iowa. Celebrate beautiful Latino culture with food, dance, art, music, kid’s activities and the breaking of two piñatas. A celebration not to be missed. Follow Central Gardens of North Iowa on Facebook for the latest details. Todos son bienvenidos. Free to attend.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com