Garden Fiesta at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake on Sept. 18

Join others for one of our biggest events of the season on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Central Gardens of North Iowa. Celebrate beautiful Latino culture with food, dance, art, music, kid’s activities and the breaking of two piñatas. A celebration not to be missed. Follow Central Gardens of North Iowa on Facebook for the latest details. Todos son bienvenidos. Free to attend.