Friday, Sept. 24: North Iowa Bulls vs. Aberdeen Wings at the Mason City Arena

Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Cheer on the hometown hockey team for this showdown that starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for glass or top shelf, $12 for adults, $10 for military veterans or seniors over age 65 and $7 for children under the age of 18. And if that’s not enough, there’s a Saturday game as well. Tickets are available at the door, online at “NorthIowaBulls.com/tickets” or by calling (641)-423-4625.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jared McNett
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today