Friday, Sept. 24: North Iowa Bulls vs. Aberdeen Wings at the Mason City Arena

Cheer on the hometown hockey team for this showdown that starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for glass or top shelf, $12 for adults, $10 for military veterans or seniors over age 65 and $7 for children under the age of 18. And if that’s not enough, there’s a Saturday game as well. Tickets are available at the door, online at “NorthIowaBulls.com/tickets” or by calling (641)-423-4625.