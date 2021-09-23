 Skip to main content
Friday, Sept. 24: North Iowa Bulls vs. Aberdeen Wings at the Mason City Arena
Friday, Sept. 24

Friday, Sept. 24: North Iowa Bulls vs. Aberdeen Wings at the Mason City Arena

North Iowa Bulls players are given instruction from coach Todd Sanden at the Mason City Arena.

 Lisa Grouette

Cheer on the hometown hockey team for this showdown that starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for glass or top shelf, $12 for adults, $10 for military veterans or seniors over age 65 and $7 for children under the age of 18.  And if that’s not enough, there’s a Saturday game as well. Tickets are available at the door, online at “NorthIowaBulls.com/tickets” or by calling (641)-423-4625.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

