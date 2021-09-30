 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Friday, Oct. 1

Friday, Oct. 1: D&D’s Haunted Hike at D&D Ranch brings the fear back to Clear Lake

Haunted Hike 3 (copy)

D&D Ranch Haunted Hike in Clear Lake.

 CHRIS ZOELLER, Globe Gazette

Actors bring both classic and current horror figures to life in this award-winning Halloween attraction. The hike begins in the Halloween museum featuring classic characters throughout the years. Once you finish there, a haunted, wild west town awaits the brave. Groups will be able to guide themselves through an 1800’s haunted town and into the ranch’s “Trail of Terror” which takes you through the forest. The Haunted Hike is ranked in the “Top 10 Best Halloween Attractions in Iowa.” Hike times are 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person this night only. Masks may be required. Dial (641)-357-1695 for more information. Runs Friday and Saturday throughout October.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Olivia Colman and Sally Hawkins join Wonka movie

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News