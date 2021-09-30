Friday, Oct. 1: D&D’s Haunted Hike at D&D Ranch brings the fear back to Clear Lake

Actors bring both classic and current horror figures to life in this award-winning Halloween attraction. The hike begins in the Halloween museum featuring classic characters throughout the years. Once you finish there, a haunted, wild west town awaits the brave. Groups will be able to guide themselves through an 1800’s haunted town and into the ranch’s “Trail of Terror” which takes you through the forest. The Haunted Hike is ranked in the “Top 10 Best Halloween Attractions in Iowa.” Hike times are 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person this night only. Masks may be required. Dial (641)-357-1695 for more information. Runs Friday and Saturday throughout October.