Free Fishing Weekend event at Thorpe Park on June 5

Next weekend will be a good time to get the fishing poles out.

Winnebago County Conservation Board put out an announcement about Free Fishing Weekend in Iowa, which will be June 3-5. If you are an Iowa resident, you do not need a fishing license to fish in the state that weekend but all other fishing regulations do apply.

During Free Fishing Weekend, Winnebago County Conservation Board has an opportunity for those who have never fished or have never fished in years. On June 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the board will be available to help people fish at Thorpe Park's Lake Catherine.

The conservation board will have fishing poles, tackle, and bait available for people to borrow at the boat ramp, along with receive instruction if needed. Snacks will also be available and handouts for attendees to take home. Everyone is welcome.

In case of inclement weather, the Free Fishing Weekend event at Thorpe Park will have to be canceled. An announcement will be posted on the conservation board's Facebook page and twitter feed.

If anyone has questions about the event, they can contact the WCCB at 641-565-3390 or Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.