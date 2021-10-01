 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Franklin County Arts Council to present 'An Evening Like It Used to Be' on Saturday

  • 0
Windsor Theatre (copy)

The Windsor Theatre in Hampton.

 Jared McNett

The Franklin County Arts Council will present 'An Evening Like It Used to Be' on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Windsor Theatre in Hampton.

The FCAC will recreate entertainment presented at the Windsor during the early 1900s, beginning with a performance by the 'Windsor Big Band' playing 1930s and 1940s hits.

This will be followed by the 1918 Harold Lloyd silent movie 'Take a Chance' with musical accompaniment by a 12-piece orchestra.

The evening of entertainment will wrap up with a vaudeville show featuring comedy skits, a ventriloquist, a barbershop quartet and "surprises" for the audience.

General admission tickets for the show will be available at the Windsor Theatre the evening of the performance. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

$1 for 6 months of local news
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Celebs born on October 1st: Julie Andrews, Zach Galifianakis, Brie Larson and more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News