Franklin County Arts Council to present 'An Evening Like It Used to Be' on Saturday

The Franklin County Arts Council will present 'An Evening Like It Used to Be' on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Windsor Theatre in Hampton.

The FCAC will recreate entertainment presented at the Windsor during the early 1900s, beginning with a performance by the 'Windsor Big Band' playing 1930s and 1940s hits.

This will be followed by the 1918 Harold Lloyd silent movie 'Take a Chance' with musical accompaniment by a 12-piece orchestra.

The evening of entertainment will wrap up with a vaudeville show featuring comedy skits, a ventriloquist, a barbershop quartet and "surprises" for the audience.

General admission tickets for the show will be available at the Windsor Theatre the evening of the performance. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

