Former MercyOne North Iowa executive publishes third mystery novel

A former Mason City resident has written his third book.

Joseph LeValley, who now resides in rural Waukee, released “The Third Side of Murder” through Bookpress Publishing earlier this month.

LeValley is the award-winning author of “Burying to Lede” and “Cry from an Unknown Grave.”

All three novels feature protagonist Tony Harrington, a reporter for a small daily newspaper in the fictional town of Orney, Iowa.

Harrington, and LeValley’s mystery-thriller novels, are inspired by his time as a reporter. He worked for the Globe Gazette for six years before he was hired at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in 1983.

He was named a vice president in 1990 and he served as senior vice president for network development from 1995 until his departure to MercyOne Des Moines in 1999.

In LeValley’s new book, Harrington accompanies his mother to a family funeral in Italy, determines his young cousin was murdered, and goes in search of a man seen stalking her in the days prior to her death.