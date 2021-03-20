Former MercyOne North Iowa executive publishes third mystery novel

A former Mason City resident has written his third book.
Joseph LeValley, who now resides in rural Waukee, released “The Third Side of Murder” through Bookpress Publishing earlier this month.
LeValley is the award-winning author of “Burying to Lede” and “Cry from an Unknown Grave.”
All three novels feature protagonist Tony Harrington, a reporter for a small daily newspaper in the fictional town of Orney, Iowa.
Harrington, and LeValley’s mystery-thriller novels, are inspired by his time as a reporter. He worked for the Globe Gazette for six years before he was hired at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in 1983.
He was named a vice president in 1990 and he served as senior vice president for network development from 1995 until his departure to MercyOne Des Moines in 1999.
In LeValley’s new book, Harrington accompanies his mother to a family funeral in Italy, determines his young cousin was murdered, and goes in search of a man seen stalking her in the days prior to her death.
Despite warnings that the man has ties to organized crime in Italy and the U.S., Harrington follows him to New York City. There he is joined by his friend, and together, they face an angry police lieutenant and ruthless crime bosses as well as find themselves in deadly peril as they attempt to bring the alleged mafia enforcer to justice and save other women from falling prey to him.
“Once I thought of the plot twist that led to the title of the book, I was anxious to get it written,” LeValley said. “I hope people enjoy reading it as much as I enjoyed creating it.”
The book can be purchased from Beaverdale Books, Barnes and Noble, or any bookstore or online site. Signed copies can be purchased from the author’s website at www.josephlevalley.com.
LeValley has been busy throughout the pandemic year, finishing three novels in the past 11 months.
Along with “The Third Side of Murder,” he has completed the fourth Tony Harrington thriller, which is currently with editors along with the first draft of novel five.
“It turns out that self-quarantining is actually a good thing for an author’s productivity,” he said.
LeValley served as an executive in Iowa hospitals, including Mercy-Des Moines, now MercyOne, for more than 30 years before he retired and became a published author.
He and his wife, Jane, have six children and live in Dallas County, near Waukee.
For more information about LeValley and his work, visit www.josephlevalley.com.